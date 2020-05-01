Shoppers Say These Lightweight Shoes Are More Comfortable Than Sandals

The chunky sneaker trend isn’t for everyone, and that’s totally fine! Sometimes, all you want out of a pair of kicks is for them to feel as though you’re not wearing shoes at all. This is especially true in the summertime heat — who wants to deal with perspiration that comes from a seriously clunky shoe?

The search for the perfect breathable, lightweight footwear is over! We discovered this pair of slip-ons from Native Shoes that shoppers are obsessed with. They claim that they’re perfect for the hotter seasons of the year, and upon first glance, we can totally see why!

Get the Native Shoes Jefferson slip-ons with free shipping for prices starting at just $31, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 9, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

These shoes have breathability written all over them. They’re perforated with generously sized holes throughout, allowing your feet to feel the air while you have them on. We also love that you don’t have to fuss with any laces when throwing them on. Just slide your foot in, and off you go! It’s really that simple.

They’re also made from a lightweight, synthetic material that’s completely waterproof. Full-length rain boots can be uncomfortable — especially when it’s sweltering outside! These shoes will allow you to keep your beloved Hunters in storage until fall rolls around. You can even use them as water shoes if you’re exploring a creek or wading in a backyard pool.

Best of all, the color combinations courtesy of Native Shoes are incredible. In total, there are 21 different shades and prints to choose from. We’re fans of the lighter pastels for the summer, but there are also darker colors if that better fits with your sense of style. The red, white and blue star pattern is perfect for Memorial Day or your Fourth of July festivities, if you want your feet to get into the spirit! Meanwhile, the pink and orange option makes a bold statement. The most amazing thing about these shoes is that they look just like a pair of regular sneakers — but they’re actually so much more!

