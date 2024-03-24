Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The thing about skincare? It’s never a one-size-fits-all situation. What works for one person with dry skin may cause breakouts for another, so it’s hard to find products that many people can agree have the same effect. Well, not with this face wash. Thousands of Amazon shoppers, like this one, say this $17 cleanser can effectively clean their skin while still leaving it “hydrated, smooth and bouncy.”

Meet the Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Face Wash that cleans out all of the dirt and oil out of your pores — and, according to shoppers, still leaves your skin with a “silky feel.” A face wash and skincare duo, what gives the face wash its silky feel is its powerful blend of ingredients. It contains two skin super hydrators, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, as well as vitamin C, which promotes collagen production.

Get the Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Face Wash (originally $18) on sale for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

The face wash comes in a gel formula to help it gently dissolve into the skin’s pores to get everything out. It’s scent-free, which means that it’s non-irritating to even sensitive skin types and it also has a cruelty-, paraben-, gluten-free and vegan formula. It comes in an easy-pump bottle that contains 7.1-ounces, which provides you with plenty of product for the price.

Thousands of shoppers can agree this face wash is a winner, with over 3,000 bottles of it being purchased in just the last month. Over 1,500 of them have come back to Amazon to leave a five-star rating, along with a review singing its praises. Many of the shoppers, like this one, love how it “doesn’t dry out” their skin.

“I am over 40 and always come back to this face wash,” this shopper said. “I have dry skin and this does not dry it out and is very gentle but cleanses well. Easily removes makeup and cleansing balm as my second cleanse.”

Another shopper said this cleanser is a hero for helping to get rid of a breakout. “If you’re needing a cleanser to get rid of a random breakout and any of the “bumps” underneath the skin, this is the cleanser you need!” they said. “Normally cleansers strip my skin too much and leave me oily or super dry after. This [one] does not at all! Every single person I’ve recommended to try this cleanser loves it and it becomes a staple in their skincare routine.”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a cleanser that’s sure to get your face clean while still leaving it, according to shoppers, “soft and glowing,” you certainly need to give this one a try. Shoppers say it’s become a “staple in their skincare routine,” and you can get it on sale now!

See it: Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Face Wash (originally $18) on sale for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

