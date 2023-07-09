Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s Sunday, and we’re ready to kick back, unwind and do some shopping. There are a ton of hot sales on the horizon (hello, Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!), but you can get started on your discount digging now with the best new deals we found at Nordstrom.

Whenever anything pops up in the sale section at the mega-retailer, it tends to sell out fast — so it’s officially time to kick off your mini shopping spree in style with our top picks below!

Roxy Good Keepsake Back Cutout Crop Tank

This top may look like a basic crop tank in the front, but the criss-cross cutout back instantly elevates the aesthetic!

Originally $30 On Sale: $21 You Save 30% See it!

NYDJ Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts

We’re obsessed with pairing longer wide-leg shorts like these with skimpier crop tops to create a balanced-yet-breezy and comfortable summer look!

Originally $69 On Sale: $55 You Save 20% See it!

Reiss Alice Floral Linen Faux Wrap Dress

This dress is the ideal option to have on hand for a summer beach wedding or any type of party you have coming up on your social calendar!

Originally $285 On Sale: $185 You Save 35% See it!

Lost + Wander Minervas Spell Open Back Dress

This dress is another style we think is excellent to wear as a wedding guest or if you’re looking to get snazzed up for a fancy brunch!

Originally $108 On Sale: $54 You Save 50% See it!

Chelsea28 Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress

With slides or white sneakers, you can keep this frock casual — or crank up the vibe in a pair of killer stilettos!

Originally $99 On Sale: $59 You Save 40% See it!

Treasure & Bond Long Sleeve Cotton Midi Shirtdress

When you’re feeling a little lazy on a workday morning, throw on this loose shirtdress to appear put-together while remaining seriously comfy!

Originally $89 On Sale: $53 You Save 40% See it!

Cole Haan Anica Lux Sandal

Sandals like these are a staple — after all, they look chic with pretty much every ensemble!

Originally $140 On Sale: $56 You Save 60% See it!

Steve Madden Adore Slide Sandal

The rhinestone gems on the straps of these sandals give any outfit a glamorous touch of sparkle without going overboard!

Originally $100 On Sale: $50 You Save 50% See it!

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® 70 Hi Sneaker

If you’re a fan of the cottagecore trend, these embroidered off-white Converse kicks were absolutely made for you!

Originally $80 On Sale: $48 You Save 40% See it!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest markdowns happening at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!