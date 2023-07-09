Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s Sunday, and we’re ready to kick back, unwind and do some shopping. There are a ton of hot sales on the horizon (hello, Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!), but you can get started on your discount digging now with the best new deals we found at Nordstrom.
Whenever anything pops up in the sale section at the mega-retailer, it tends to sell out fast — so it’s officially time to kick off your mini shopping spree in style with our top picks below!
Roxy Good Keepsake Back Cutout Crop Tank
This top may look like a basic crop tank in the front, but the criss-cross cutout back instantly elevates the aesthetic!
NYDJ Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts
We’re obsessed with pairing longer wide-leg shorts like these with skimpier crop tops to create a balanced-yet-breezy and comfortable summer look!
Reiss Alice Floral Linen Faux Wrap Dress
This dress is the ideal option to have on hand for a summer beach wedding or any type of party you have coming up on your social calendar!
Lost + Wander Minervas Spell Open Back Dress
This dress is another style we think is excellent to wear as a wedding guest or if you’re looking to get snazzed up for a fancy brunch!
Chelsea28 Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress
With slides or white sneakers, you can keep this frock casual — or crank up the vibe in a pair of killer stilettos!
Treasure & Bond Long Sleeve Cotton Midi Shirtdress
When you’re feeling a little lazy on a workday morning, throw on this loose shirtdress to appear put-together while remaining seriously comfy!
Cole Haan Anica Lux Sandal
Sandals like these are a staple — after all, they look chic with pretty much every ensemble!
Steve Madden Adore Slide Sandal
The rhinestone gems on the straps of these sandals give any outfit a glamorous touch of sparkle without going overboard!
Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® 70 Hi Sneaker
If you’re a fan of the cottagecore trend, these embroidered off-white Converse kicks were absolutely made for you!
Looking for more? Check out all of the latest markdowns happening at Nordstrom here!
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!