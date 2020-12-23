Say Goodbye to 2020 With These New Year’s Eve Face Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC.

Who’s ready to say goodbye to 2020? We thought so! Chances are, you’re as eager for 2021 as we are — but as pumped as we may be to celebrate, it’s crucial to remember that there’s still a global pandemic happening.

Despite the promising vaccine news that’s come out in recent weeks, the threat of COVID-19 spreading is more prominent than ever. To stay safe but still toast to new beginnings, we suggest one of these festive New Year’s Eve-themed face masks for the big night!

This Bold Face Mask

We love this cartoonish, comic book-style mask that perfectly conveys how excited we are about the new year!

Get the Tequfe Face Mask With Filter Pocket for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This To-The-Point Face Mask

Say what everyone is thinking with this simple face mask!

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sparkly 2021 Face Mask

Nothing says New Year’s Eve quite like rhinestones!

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Face Mask

This face mask serves up an artsy 1920s vibe!

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Super Sparkly Face Mask

The various rhinestones sprinkled throughout this mask make it fitting for midnight revelry!

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This LOL-Worthy Face Mask

This mask says it all — hilarious, true and festive all wrapped into one!

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sequin Face Mask

This face covering is decked out in gold sequins — ideal for anyone who loves to make a statement.

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This 2021 Face Mask Set

These masks come with handy chains. Share with your family members!

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

This 2021 Face Mask Set

Your quarantine pod will be so appreciative of these adorable masks!

Get the Awaqi 6-Packs Adult Fashion Party Face Mask for $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

See tips and information from the CDC.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!