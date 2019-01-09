New York & Company is having a huge sale, and since this brand is beloved by Eva Mendes, Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union, you know it can’t be missed! From lace tops to neutral colored blazers, we’ve got you covered on which items from the brand’s sale are must-haves for your closet in the new year.

An off-the-shoulder sweater

The New York & Company Off-The-Shoulder Cable-Knit Sweater modeled by Eva Mendes will be your best friend! Flattering, girly and comfortable, this is exactly what we need in a sweater to get through the cold months of the year. This thick knit comes in a soft pink hue and off-the-shoulder neckline infused with a timeless cable and ribbed-knit trim to give off a feminine flair.

Originally sold for $60, you can now snag this sweater for just $24! The item is available in sizes extra-small to extra-extra large. It would be perfect for a casual date night on Valentine’s Day or even for brunch at that “Instagramable” restaurant your besties have been dying to try out. We recommend pairing this sweater with a pair of dark denim jeans, your favorite brown or black booties and if you want to tuck it into your pants, the whole ensemble would look great with a statement belt.

See It: Grab the New York & Company Off-The-Shoulder Cable-Knit Sweater (originally $60) for $24 at New York & Company now! Plus check out other sweaters at New York & Company!

A lace blouse

Kate Hudson, a Brand Ambassador for New York & Company, can pull off anything and everything. But you can, too, like the New York & Company White Lace-Yoke Blouse as modeled by the actress.

The one hundred percent polyester shirt features delicate lace detailing, tasteful side slits, keyhole closure at the back and fluttered sleeves that blend beautifully on the timeless white blouse.

While the blouse usually retails for $50, it’s now on sale for $20 in sizes extra-small to extra-large. This shirt would look adorable with a denim jumpsuit dress or tucked into your go-to skirt for your casual work environment. If that doesn’t suit your taste, you could totally rock this shirt with an edgy leather jacket to balance out the look. There are plenty of ways to rock this shirt, whether you are pairing it with jeans, skirts, dresses or slacks, it’s a must-have in your wardrobe.

See It: Grab the New York & Company White Lace-Yoke Blouse for $24 at New York & Company now! Check out other blouses at New York & Company!

A chic blazer

The New York & Company Plaid Peyton Blazer from the Eva Mendes Collection is to die for! Perfect for the office or your next interview or even dressed down with a pair of jeans, this neutral colored blazer will help you stand out in the best of ways. The garment features a timeless double-breasted silhouette, slim shoulder pads and a two-button closure. We can assure you that this jacket is comfortable, but it’s on sale, too. The blazer usually goes for $130 but it’s been marked down to $52 and available in every single size from extra-small to extra-extra large!

This blazer would look amazing kept unbuttoned with a casual white tee and vintage, high-waisted Levi’s jeans and a pair of white mules or even white leather sneakers. Add a few gold layered necklaces and you’re good to go. While that is more of a casual look, you could also dress it up and pair it with the matching pants or skirt and a brown belt like Eva Mendes has it styled on the website.

See It: Grab the New York & Company Plaid Peyton Blazer (originally $130) now just $52 at New York & Company now! Plus, check out other blazers at New York & Company!

Fashionable cropped jeans

Another great essential that the brand is selling during its huge sale are these New York & Company Soho Jeans in Festive Blue. The retro-inspired jeans are cropped and flare out. The dark baby blue jeans feature two tones of blue towards the bottom on the denim. Modeled by Kate Hudson, who wears the jeans with a pair of red suede heels and a vertically striped button-down shirt, shows off these jeans in the best of ways.

While that is one way to dress up these fun jeans, another way to wear them is with a pair of white low-top sneakers and an off-the-shoulder long sleeve tee. Accessorize with a large brown hobo bag and you’re good to go for your day full of errands. Originally priced at $70, these trendy jeans are now just $28 in sizes 0-14.

Shoppers who have bought these jeans only have positive things to say! One woman shared that she almost always has to get all of her jeans altered, but these were a perfect fit. Others said they enjoyed the stretchy material and high-waisted design.

See It: Grab the New York & Company Soho Jeans (originally $70) now just $28 at New York & Company now! Plus check out other jeans at New York & Company!

A pair of trusty trousers

When it comes to trusty bottoms, these New York & Company Crosby Pants with a slim-leg ankle in army green or navy blue are just the ticket. These must-have pants are perfect for work or weekend activities and can totally be dressed up or down. Made of mainly cotton, many people who purchased these pants said that they are super comfortable and trendy.

These pants would look great with a pair of flat sandals, a white tee, and a denim jacket for a spring walk or dressed up with a pair of nude heels, neutral blouse and a cardigan in the office. While they normally go for $60, they’re currently on sale for just $24 and are available in sizes 0-14.

See It: Grab the New York & Company Crosby pant (was originally $60) now only $24 at New York & Company now! Plus check out other pants at New York & Company!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!