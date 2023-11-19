Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The holiday shopping season is upon Us — meaning there are Black Friday sales galore to shop right now! It should come as no surprise that Nike’s Black Friday sale is one of the events at the top of our list. At the moment, Nike is offering discounts on beloved classics and giving its customers an extra 25% off with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY!
Nike’s Black Friday sale includes savings across clothing, shoes, accessories, gear and more. This means you can catch deals on some of Nike’s most popular styles for a significant steal. Read more below to see some of our favorite picks!
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Nike
Nike Court Legacy Lift Sneakers
The Court Legacy Lift is a sneaker that feels both casual and active — for just $51, it offers a lot of versatility.
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Next Nature Sneakers
Is there anything more Nike than a fresh pair of Air Force 1s? This version of the Air Force 1 ’07 Next Nature is 39% off and boasts a stylish pink check!
Nike Air VaporMax Plus Sneakers
The Air VaporMax Plus is among Nike’s most popular designs, and this pair is 47% off right now!
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
You can never have enough activewear, and the Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank offers plenty of comfort and support during even the most rigorous workouts.
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Winter is right around the corner, and this Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket will keep you warm and cozy during the chillier months.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Mid-Rise Oversized Sweatpants
Sweatpants are an essential piece of fashion to have in the closet, no matter the season. Nike’s Sportswear Club Fleece Mid-Rise Oversized Sweatpants come in multiple colors — discounted to just $41 a pair!
Nike Dunk Premium Sneakers
High-top sneakers offer more ankle support than low tops, and the Nike Dunk High Premium Shoes come in a sleek, neutral color that will align with any outfit.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Hoodies are a quintessential piece emphasizing coziness — and Nike’s Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie is 49% off!
Nike Waffle Debut Vintage Shoes
For those who prefer their sneakers to have a retro flair, these Waffle Debut Vintage Shoes will be right up your alley — they’re 43% off!
Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Workout Shoes
Having a good pair of workout shoes is crucial — which is why you should grab these Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Workout Shoes for 59% off!
