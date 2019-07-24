



When we need a new pair of sneakers, the first brand we turn to is Nike, always. It’s no coincidence that we’ve been wearing Nike shoes for so many years; the brand truly makes top-notch footwear that’s a mainstay in both sportswear and street style because of its high-quality construction and on-trend designs. In the market for a new pair of sneakers? We’ve got you. Right this way!

Introducing the Nike Revolution 4, one of the best running sneakers in the entire industry. This top-rated shoe is an upgraded version of the Nike Revolution 3, with innovative improvements to make it an undeniable buy. This sneaker has nearly 300 reviews, and now that we can grab it for up to an extra 25% off in the Zappos birthday sale, that number is about to shoot up!

See it: Get the Nike Revolution 4 sneaker (originally $60) starting at just $36 with code BDAY20 at Zappos!

Shoppers say they have “nothing but happy knees, hips, back and feet” when wearing these Revolution 4 sneakers. One called them their “secret weapon” for running races and marathons without pain or discomfort, while others gushed about how they’re a dream for anything from a light job, to a high-intensity workout, to a trip overseas with plenty of walking on the itinerary. Even nurses are saying these are the best shoes for their tireless job!

These sneakers are super lightweight and flexible, with a mixed mesh upper with room for wiggling our toes. This upper features Nike’s signature logo, either in a matching or contrasting color, based on which shoe we choose. We’ll also find a text logo at the tongue. The tongue, as well as the collar of the sneaker, are padded to keep our ankle from bouncing around or being poked!

Inside this shoe is a breathable fabric lining. With this lining and the mesh upper, we don’t need to worry if we step into any puddles, because these shoes dry quickly. Also inside is the foam insole, which features “enhanced cushioning” to help all types of runners. Below this is the EVA foam midsole, adding even more comfort and shock absorption!

The outsole of this Revolution 4 sneaker features both large rubber pods for traction as well as grooves to “promote a more flexible forefoot feel,” something most other sneakers we’ve owned have never taken into account!

This sneaker is currently available in nine colors. There are multiple versions of black with varying hues and logo colors, such as white or sapphire purple. Same goes for the white versions! We can also explore other colors including blue, grey and platinum to see how every shoe varies!

This shoe can be worn for anything from a cardio class, to a brisk morning walk in the park, to a concert, to a casual trip to the movies. It’s not something we’d only wear for working out — it’s something we’d wearing for going out! Just imagine them with a pair of skinny jeans, a cropped tee and a moto jacket. Or maybe with culottes and a tucked-in sleeveless blouse. Seeing it? Good!

Make sure to check out Zappos’ Recommended Fit tool to find your best size, and be sure to also choose a width, medium or wide, for an even more customized fit so you can truly feel the “Revolution!”

