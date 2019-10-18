Give Your Everyday Pump a Major Upgrade With This Pair From Nine West





We all love to restock our footwear collection every season, but there are a few different pairs of shoes that everyone needs as a foundation in their closet. These staples tend to be fresh white tennis sneakers, classic black booties, strappy heels and sleek pointed-toe pumps. If you have these four essential pairs of shoes, you’re pretty much good to go to create any outfit.

But let’s face it: those are just the most standard options that you need in your wardrobe. Here at Shop With Us, we are self-proclaimed shoe addicts — and can never have enough pairs ready to step out in. We like to shop for variations of those basics that stand out, so that when an outfit does call for a simple shoe, there’s immediately some added flair that can make our looks unique. The good news is, we’ve found a pair of Nine West pumps that are anything but basic.

See it: Get the Nine West Mtaya Buckle Pumps for $99 from Macy’s — use code THANKS at checkout for an extra 25% off now through October 20, 2019!

These Mtaya Buckle Pumps are honestly next level. The detail in these shoes is so distinctive, that it’s fairly safe to say we’re obsessed with them! They are made in the classic pump style with a sharp pointed toe and a fairly thin, elegant heel. The heel on this pump measures to 3 1/2″ tall, which gives you a generous amount of height. That’s what we have come to expect from a pair of pumps though — in fact, we welcome it!

Over the top of the toe are several belt strap details that run against each other in a criss-cross style, as well as a silver buckle to finish the look off. The straps are also outfitted with silver grommet detailing to give these shoes some punk rock edge. We absolutely love this look! These pumps can take a pair of plain black jeans and make them look rocker chic by simply slipping them on. Who needs to wear a plain pair of pumps when you can rock these instead!

See it: Get the Nine West Mtaya Buckle Pumps for $99 from Macy’s— use code THANKS at checkout for an extra 25% off now through October 20, 2019!

These shoes come in two different staple colors — black and white, of course! They are both made of a genuine leather upper, but the type of leather depends on the color that you buy. The white pair and the belt strap detailing on them are made of standard leather, while the black pair are made of suede leather with standard leather strap detailing. The two different leathers used to create the black pair make for interesting contrast, while the white pair are perfectly sleek and stylish.

These fashion-forward Nine West pumps take your everyday shoe and give it a major upgrade that’s definitely welcome in our closets.

See it: Get the Nine West Mtaya Buckle Pumps for $99 from Macy’s— use code THANKS at checkout for an extra 25% off now through October 20, 2019!

Not quite your style? Check out more shoes from Nine West and other pumps available on Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!