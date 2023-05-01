We Found the Ultimate Underwire Bra for Low-Back Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Our regular everyday bras don’t work while we’re wearing certain ensembles — specifically when they involve low-back moments. The last thing we want is for our strap to show or peek out from the back. We usually opt for a sticky bra in this type of situation, but the adhesive styles simply don’t seal the deal for every shopper.

If you’re looking for a low-back bra which offers more support, we’ve found just the one! This bra from Ningsige has the underwire support you may need, and you can wear it in several different ways.

Get the Ningsige Low Back Underwire Lifting Bra for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This bra acts similarly to a bustier in that it has a longer design to help accommodate the lower back strap. When you compare how far the back strap dips compared to typical underwire bras, it’s at least two inches further down! It may not feel like a strap that low can still offer you support, but thanks to the remainder of bra’s design, it effortlessly nails the assignment at hand. One reviewer states this bra is “comfortable” and claims it “doesn’t show in back or ride up.” When you’re gearing up for a special night out, this bra rises to the occasion — boosting your confidence in the process!

And on top of these terrific traits, there are a few different ways you can adjust this bra to suit whichever outfit you’re wearing. The straps can be worn regularly, but if you’re rocking a halter top or dress, you can use one of the straps and loop it around your neck. This way, you don’t run the risk of the straps appearing awkward on the sides when your back is fully exposed. And of course, if you feel like wearing this bra and don’t have an open back to worry about, the straps can be criss-crossed as well. If you’re not the biggest fan of adhesive bras, check this one out — it could come in handy with summer events on the horizon!

