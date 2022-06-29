This No. 1 Bestselling Tankini Gives You the Best Tummy Control and Booty Coverage

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wished you could go swimming in your workout gear? Hear Us out. Why is it that men get to wear long swim trunks while women are expected to sport skin-tight swimsuits and skimpy bikini bottoms? So unfair! If only our bathing suits gave us the coverage, comfort and tummy control of a sweat-wicking athletic tank top and bike shorts.

Our wildest dreams have finally come true! Ladies, today’s your lucky day. We just found a miracle of a two-piece that will change the way you feel about swimwear. This tankini features a ruffled tank top and boy short swim bottoms. No more dreading beach days and pool parties! Now you can cover up your stomach, hips and booty while comfortably laying out in the sun. And unlike with a one-piece, you don’t have to completely undress to use the bathroom. Winning in every way! Keep reading to learn more about the bestselling tankini set from Amazon!

Get the Holipick Women’s Two–Piece Tummy Control Ruffle Swim Tank Top with Boy Shorts Tankini Swimsuit starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

When it comes to swimwear, the Holipick two-piece set is a game-changer. The triple-tiered long tank top is flattering and flowy, featuring adjustable straps for a flexible fit and removable pads for an optional push-up effect. The boy short bottoms are slimming and snug, concealing stretch marks and other insecurities. And you won’t have to worry about coverage when sitting down or bending over. This tankini set is ideal for outdoor physical activities, from volleyball to swimming.

Oh, and did we mention that there are 38 color combos to choose from? Go for a solid jewel tone top with black bottoms or pick a pattern, from polka dots to leopard print.

With over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, this top-rated tankini is a swim standout! “It was perfect!!!” one shopper gushed. “I’ve gotten soooo many compliments. And it’s completely flattering on me, especially in the areas I want it to be (tummy, hips, butt — [you] know, all those insecure places most of us women have).” And this customer said, “This suit just put every other swimsuit I own to shame. I will be buying this suit in all patterns! I am actually looking forward to next summer thanks to this swimsuit!! :)”

Feel your most confident in a swimsuit this summer with this full-coverage tankini set from Amazon!

