The 11 Best Non-Diamond Engagement Rings — Starting at Just $18

To quote Taylor Swift, “Best believe I’m still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but we prefer a more affordable friendship. If you want to pop the question without popping your paycheck, then consider shopping for an engagement ring that won’t break the bank.

We rounded up our 11 favorite options that don’t feature diamonds, ranging in price from $20 to $800. J.Lo said, “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got,” but we guarantee that people will be fooled by this glimmering jewelry. These sparkly rings look like the real deal! If you’re traveling and want to keep your precious gems at home, then these bands are also a great back-up plan. Stay safe and stay stylish!

Round Solitaire Engagement Ring

This sparkling sterling silver band set with cubic zirconia is the no. 1 bestseller in Women’s Engagement Rings on Amazon! And at just $20, this round solitaire ring is a steal. “OMG ! This ring is amazing for its value and does look like the real deal,” one shopper gushed. “I bought it for our travel as I didn’t want to lose my real ring and it worked amazingly well.”

$20.00 See It!

Get the EAMTI 925 Sterling Silver 1.25 CT Round Solitaire Cubic Zirconia Engagement Ring for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Blue Topaz Engagement Ring

My heart will go on! This blue topaz engagement ring gives Us Titanic vibes in the best way. One customer commented, “I love this ring. It was so reasonably priced, but looks expensive.”

$80.00 See It!

Get the Gem Stone King London Blue Topaz 925 Sterling Silver Women’s Engagement Ring for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Teardrop Halo Engagement Ring

Save your tears for another day! This teardrop halo engagement ring looks like a diamond dazzler. “It looks like a real diamond and is very classy,” one reviewer reported. “I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. It comes with the band and you would never know that it isn’t real!”

$29.00 See It!

Get the EAMTI 1.5CT 925 Sterling Silver Wedding Band Teardrop Bridal Rings Sets Halo Cubic Zirconia Solitaire Promise Engagement Ring for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Princess Cut Wedding Band Set

Feel like a princess with this princess cut wedding band set! Featuring an engagement ring and a wedding band, this cubic zirconia set shines like real diamonds. One customer claimed, “It fits perfectly and looks beautiful and believable.”

$40.00 See It!

Get the Wuziwen 4Ct Engagement Ring for Women Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Wedding Band Bridal Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Gemstone Gold Band

Keep it vibrant with this gold band adorned with a gemstone of your choosing — turquoise, amethyst, clear rock crystal, orange citrine, red garnet, rainbow moonstone, green peridot, aquamarine, blue iolite, white opal, chrysoprase or red ruby. For fans of color, this radiant ring is a dream!

$100.00 See It!

Get the Davie 18k Gold Vermeil Band Ring for $100 at Kendra Scott!

White Sapphire Gold Ring

Three times the charm! Crafted with 18k gold and white sapphire, this triple-stack ring features a modern criss-cross design. It’s the ultimate cool girl engagement ring.

$325.00 See It!

Get the Tia 18k Gold Vermeil Band Ring in White Sapphire for just $325 at Kendra Scott!

Simulated Diamond Engagement Ring

We’d never know that this wasn’t a diamond engagement ring! The stunning simulated diamonds that circle this sterling silver band totally appear to be authentic. This ring is completely classic.

$195.00 See It!

Get the LaFonn Solitaire Simulated Diamond Engagement Ring for just $195 at Nordstrom!

Yellow Gold Wedding Band Ring

Go for the gold with this sleek gold wedding band ring! More and more these days, we’re seeing women opt for simplicity over splendor. This elegant look will never go out of style!

$550.00 See It!

Get the Devin Band Ring in 14k Yellow Gold for just $550 at Kendra Scott!

White Pearl Gold Ring

Pearls are forever classy and chic! Available in yellow and white gold, this untraditional engagement ring is timeless.

$800.00 See It!

Get the Drew 14k White Gold Band Ring in White Pearl for just $800 at Kendra Scott!

Emerald Cut Simulated Diamond Ring

Fake it ‘til you make it! Set on a sterling silver band, this emerald cut engagement ring looks like actual diamonds. Simply breathtaking!

$150.00 See It!

Get the LaFonn Emerald Cut Simulated Diamond Solitaire Ring for just $150 at Nordstrom!

Emerald Cut Crystal Ring

Pop the question with a pop of color! This emerald cut crystal ring comes in green, purple, aqua, blue, pink or red. One shopper shared, “Women constantly ask where I got it, and no one believes it is a fabulous fake. I highly recommend it.”

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See It!

Get the Charter Club Emerald Cut Crystal Ring in Silver Plate, Gold or Rose Gold Plate for just $18 with code FRIEND (originally $30) at Macy’s!

