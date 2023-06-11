This No. 1 Bestselling Permanent Hair Removal Tool Is Now 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: In the winter, we often skip shaving. Come on — who has the time, especially when our bodies are going to be covered in layers upon layers? But in the summer months, skipping a shave simply isn’t an option. Of course, not everyone feels the need to stay groomed at all times, but if you do, it can be a pain to maintain the upkeep in the warm-weather months.

Naturally, getting hair removal treatments is an option, but those appointments aren’t cheap — and booking them isn’t ideal if you’re on a tight schedule. But luckily, there are at-home solutions which are much more affordable, like this bestselling device from Nood!

Originally $270 On Sale: $189 You Save 30%

This device is reportedly safe to use at home and it couldn’t be easier to maneuver. It only takes 10 minutes to use, and all you have to do is glide it over the areas you want to be completely hairless. This can include your legs, arms, armpits and even sensitive areas like the bikini line. It’s handheld and is rendered in a compact size so you can reach every inch of skin you want to tackle.

We know that hair removal devices like this one may seem intimidating to use, and you may be wondering if the process is painful. But judging from testimonials, using this to get rid of unwanted body hair is a seriously seamless experience. As we mentioned above, it doesn’t take a ton of time and it’s not painful by any means. You may feel a little tingling, but it’s nothing compared to what getting a wax feels like. Ouch!



And best of all, there’s a sale happening right now which makes picking up this hair removal device that much more irresistible! It’s currently 30% off, which is an incredible deal. That said, we understand this cost may still be a substantial expense for some. As is the case with many products these days, there are options where you can break up the cost into four interest-free installments. If you have your heart set on getting this hair removal device for the summer, there’s not too much getting in the way of having it in your hands. This is just what you need ahead of our beach breaks or weekend getaways, and with this extra discount, you’ll be completely smooth and silky all season long. We’re always up for making our lives easier, and this bestselling pick may be just the ticket.

The Flasher™ 2.0 hair removal device (originally $270) on sale for $189 at Nood

