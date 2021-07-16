Our 11 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Accessory Deals — Starting at Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever there’s a huge sale event happening, we immediately make a game plan. Large shopping situations can be difficult to navigate, especially when they’re sure to have sellouts. With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale trending right now, we wanted to make our fellow shoppers’ lives easier by providing a blueprint of what deals to pay attention to!

Let’s talk accessories. A lot of these designer pieces don’t go on sale often, so this is the perfect time to snatch them up! Keep reading to check out our current favorites that are bound to make a splash this summer.

These Iconic Wayfarer Sunglasses

These sunnies are never going out of style, and it’s incredible that they’re even on sale!

Get the Ray Ban 50mm Wayfarer Sunglasses (originally $161) on sale with free shipping for $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Compact Crossbody Purse

This is the ultimate going-out purse — it has enough room to fit all of your essentials and it keeps you hands-free!

Get the Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag on sale with free shipping during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Multi-Size Tote

You can make this tote bag multiple sizes by unzipping the middle panel. We love the innovation!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote (originally $195) on sale with free shipping for $120 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Sophisticated Wool Hat

This is the chicest hat to throw on if you want to add some flair to any fall outfit!

Get the Nordstrom Floppy Wool Felt Panama Hat (originally $39) on sale with free shipping for $26 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Oversized Sunglasses

We adore the thicker frame and unique shape of these sunnies — you’ll feel like a movie star when you wear them!

Get the Fendi 52mm Gradient Square Sunglasses (originally $405) on sale with free shipping for $243 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Classic Crossbody Purse

This is the type of purse that you’re going to treasure for years, and its affordable price is too good to pass up!

Get the Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $195) on sale with free shipping for $100 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Chic Leather Satchel

Shoppers say that this bag hits all of the marks and is a “dream” to wear!

Get the Allsaints Kita Leather Shoulder/Crossbody Bag (originally $229) on sale with free shipping for $200 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Dainty Studs

You can rock simple earrings like these with any outfit!

Get the Nordstrom 2ct tw Cubic Zirconia Earrings (originally $46) on sale with free shipping for $27 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These Jackie O Sunglasses

Glamour, glamour, glamour — what else is there to say?

Get the Tom Ford Amarra 55mm Polarized Square Sunglasses (originally $475) on sale with free shipping for $318 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Roomy Travel Tote

This tote bag is super spacious, and we love the strap on the back that can slip onto your suitcase handle!

Get the Tumi Voyageur Just In Case® Packable Nylon Tote (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for $67 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This Adorable Sport Cap

Top off your workout look with this pink hat! It can block the sun from shining in your face if you’re spending time outside.

Get the Sweaty Betty Swifie Running Cap (originally $34) on sale with free shipping for $20 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for more? Check out all of the amazing deals happening right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!