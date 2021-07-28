19 of the Fastest-Selling Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time, people! It’s time! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers, and it’s a dream come true. There is one downside though. If the sale is open to everyone, that means everyone can shop…and claim the best pieces and exclusives before you can!

Top finds are already selling out left and right, so even though the sale lasts for a little while, you can’t wait too long to take advantage of these deals. We’ve found 17 incredible picks for you to shop, so let’s get to them, starting with our absolute favorites!

1. Our Absolute Favorite Leggings Pick — 34% Off!

These bestsellers have thousands of reviews, and it’s not hard to see why. Their sleek, faux-leather material makes for an instant outfit upgrade, and because they’re Spanx, you know they’re going to be super flattering!

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (originally $98) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. Our Absolute Favorite Skincare Pick — 39% Off!

Nearly every skincare lover has had a NuFACE device on their wish list at some point. If you still have one on yours, this is your chance! This set comes with a mini Facial Toning Device, a FIX Line Smoothing Device, a gel primer and a smoothing serum!

Get the NuFACE Petite Facial Kit ($358 value) for just $219 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

17 More of the Fastest-Selling Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Our Favorite Sale Dress Picks — Up to 49% Off!

3. If you’re looking for an elevated version of a comfy T-shirt dress (Who isn’t?), then don’t miss out on this Charles Henry Midi T-shirt Dress!

4. It’s cute, it’s professional, it’s ultra-flattering — it’s the Tahari Asymmetrical Knot Sheath Dress!

5. Compliments are going to come flying your way in this Billabong Days in Paradise dress with its blouson sleeves and smocked bodice!

Shop all dresses in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Our Favorite Sale Makeup Picks — Up to 38% Off!

6. Designer lashes, baby! Don’t miss out on two full-sized tubes of this Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effect Faux Cils Mascara. They come with such a cute case too!

7. Can’t decide between gloss and lipstick? With this MAC lip set, you don’t have to. It comes with a primer too!

8. If you have high-quality makeup but the application is iffy, upgrade to the best of the best: a beautyblender sponge set — plus two heart-shaped solid soaps!

Shop all makeup exclusives in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Our Favorite Sale Top Picks — Up to 50% Off!

9. This CeCe crepe blouse is so pretty with its billowing lace sleeves!

10. This vintage-inspired, floral Treasure & Bond top has a drawstring waist for a flattering fit (and some added charm)!

11. We’re all about the mesh long-sleeve shirt trend right now, and Nordstrom’s very own Zella nailed it!

Shop all women’s tops in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Our Favorite Sale Pants and Leggings — Up to 50% Off!

12. Apart from the Spanx leggings we listed above, these Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are a forever favorite for working out (and hanging out)!

13. We’re all about the wide leg look right now, and these Open Edit pants are some of the very best with their stretchy waistband and roomy pockets!

14. We wouldn’t forget about skinny jeans! These Joe’s Charlie Ankle Skinny Jeans are nice and comfy, and the ankle-length hems leave room for all types of footwear!

Shop all women’s pants and leggings in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Our Favorite Sale Loungewear — Up to 45% Off!

15. Did you really shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale if you didn’t pick up anything from Barefoot Dreams? This CozyChic circle cardigan is a must for Us!

16. These Madewell Classic Sweatpants may be “classic sweatpants,” but they’re easily cuter than most basic pairs. We’d wear them out and about for sure!

17. We’re in love with the athleisure vibe of cropped hoodies, and this Champion sweatshirt is one of the coolest with its logo patch!

Shop all women’s loungewear in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Looking for more? Shop the entire rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

