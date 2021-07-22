25 Activewear Deals You Don’t Want to Miss in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the best ways to get back into the workout game is by picking up some new gear! It’s the motivation that pushes Us to start a new exercise challenge and get moving. After all, we can’t just let our new activewear collection go to waste!

Right now, you can score some amazing workout pieces for unbeatable prices during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — so we selected our 25 favorite deals to make your shopping experience easier. Ready to break a sweat? Check out these leggings, sports bras, hoodies and more below!

Leggings

1. These high-waisted leggings from Alo feel like a second skin, and they’re perfect for every type of workout — originally $114, now just $70!

2. If you prefer a mid-rise fit over high-waisted styles, you’ll love these leggings from Nike!

3. We adore the shiny metallic finish on these black leggings from Sweaty Betty — originally $88, now just $55!

4. Thousands of shoppers are totally in love with these classic leggings from Zella — originally $59, now just $39!

5. Want a bit of a different style? These Zella leggings have pockets on the sides that will definitely come in handy — originally $65, now just $40!

Active Shorts

6. If you’re looking for a classic pair of biker shorts, this version from Zella will be your go-to — originally $49, now just $30!

7. We also love the casual vibes of these sweat shorts from Nike!

8. These shorts from Champion are so adorable, and they’re great for workouts or lounging — originally $50, now just $37!

9. Another pair of knit shorts that we love are these beauties from Alo which offer a lightweight feel — originally $56, now just $37!

10. We have to include another pair of biker shorts to this list. Just look at this pick from Free People — originally $48, now just $30!

Sports Bras

11. This sleek Nike sports bra is probably one of the most stylish options that we’ve ever seen!

12. We love the strappy back design of this Zella sports bra — originally $25, now just $15!

13. This Alo sports bra is long enough to wear as a tank top — originally $72, now just $45!

14. If you need extra support from your sports bra, this one from Natori might be perfect for you — originally $72, now just $43!

15. Another longline sports bra that we love is this racerback version from Zella — originally $39, now just $25!

Sweats and Joggers

16. Out of all of the joggers on sale, this pair from Zella may be the best of the bunch — originally $59, now just $39!

17. These Alo joggers have pockets on the sides that give them a cool cargo look — originally $108, now just $70!

18. We love the fitted aesthetic of these Beyond Yoga joggers — originally $88, now just $58!

19. The athleisure vibes that we’re getting from these Adidas wide leg track pants are unreal — originally $70, now just $52!

20. These high-waisted joggers from Zella are made from an amazing moisture-wicking fabric that’s ideal for workouts — originally $75, now just $50!

Jackets and Sweatshirts

21. This Zella wrap jacket is ideal for post-workout activities and it’s stylish enough for everyday wear — originally $89, now just $59!

22. We’re seriously loving the oversized style that this Adidas Originals crewneck has — originally $50, now just $37!

23. This pullover from Zella has a wrap style that looks so seriously cozy — originally $69, now just $45!

24. Still loving the tie-dye trend? This Free People crewneck has an ombré style that we’re digging — originally $98, now just $60!

25. If you want a matching athletic look, this Champion hoodie complements the shorts we mentioned earlier — originally $70, now just $52!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!