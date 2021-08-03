These Chic Leather Sneakers Are 50% Off in the Nordstrom Sale — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

An easy way to elevate your sneaker game is by wearing a pair of leather kicks. Sure, you can score the aesthetic for a more affordable price by opting for a faux-leather pair (which are just as great), but if you want the real deal, it’s undoubtedly going to be more expensive. When an item is particularly coveted, it’s also hard to find a pair with a marked-down price tag.

That’s why we’re always excited for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale whenever it comes around. Many of the pieces that are up for grabs hardly ever go on sale, and it’s only fair to take full advantage of the shopping opportunities. Our latest fashionable find is this sleek pair of leather sneakers from Sam Edelman. These shoes are never going to go out of style — and you can pick them up for half-off their original price!

Get the Sam Edelman Poppy Sneaker (originally $100) on sale with free shipping for just $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

These sneakers have a clean and simple design that seriously goes with anything. You can team them with dresses if you want to create a more casual look, pair them with jeans and a staple tee or even rock them with a pantsuit to add a modern touch to your office ensemble! They have a low profile and a traditional lace-up style, plus a heel that measures in at just under one inch.

The sole of the shoe is made out of white rubber, while the leather upper is available in a slew of awesome shades. You can go with the all-white or black pairs if versatility is your main priority, or pick up one of the bolder hues if you’re looking to stand out. We’re crushing on the bright yellow option, and there’s also a metallic silver pair if you dig flashier footwear!

The sale price of these shoes is unbeatable, but this deal isn’t going to last for long. If you want a pair of genuine leather sneakers that are actually within budget, you may want to scoop up these shoes from Sam Edelman ASAP! Sizes will sell out fast, so don’t miss your chance to score these shoes before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes to a close!

