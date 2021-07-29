Channel Jennifer Aniston’s Fuzzy Slide Look in the Nordstrom Sale — Just $30

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slides have become a crucial part of our daily uniforms. We have more elevated options that we can wear outside, and others that we only use at home. It’s not just Us — celebrities are following suit! If you look at recent paparazzi shots, it’s clear that there’s a major trend of wearing any type of comfy slide out and about, and we’ve even seen A-listers like Jennifer Aniston embracing the laid-back look.

We recently spotted the actress rocking a pair of fuzzy slides, and we knew it was time for a sandal refresh. What better place to find our new shoes than during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale right now? We found a sleek pair of similar slides that channel Aniston’s casual style, and they’re up for grabs for just $30!

Get the BP. Zoe Cross Band Faux Fur Slide Sandal (originally $50) on sale with free shipping for just $30 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

This fluffy slide from BP. is the ideal shoe to wear if you’re having a relaxed day out, whether you’re running errands or grabbing brunch with the girls. The Friends alum is known for her low-key California style, and her choice of footwear certainly represents that! If you’re not in the mood to wear heels and want your feel to feel comfortable, Aniston is here to remind Us that wearing slides is the move. She opted to team her beige pair of fluffy slides with a black midi slip dress, and the #OOTD is definitely on point!

The pair we found in the Nordstrom sale has criss-cross faux-fur straps and they’re available in a similar tan shade, so you can score an Aniston-like aesthetic. What we love about the BP. pair is that they actually offer a significant platform, making them even better for wear outside of the house!

If you’re going for the ultimate off-duty look, you can simply throw on these slides with any outfit. Whether you’re wearing seats, jeans or even a dress, everyone will know that you mean comfort when you have these slides on your feet. This BP. pair is available in four different colors, so pick up the right shade that best fits your wardrobe. We’re not sleeping on this deal, and we recommend you get to it before your size goes out of stock!

