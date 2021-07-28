Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes around and we feel like we’re on a shopping marathon! All of our fellow fashionistas are surely just as excited, but it can be hard to keep up with all of the steals and deals. Popular items like biker shorts are selling out faster than we can click “Add to Cart,” but we found an amazing pair that’s still in stock!

This pair of biker shorts from Zella is currently at the top of our activewear shopping list. They’re on sale for an amazing price, but time is of the essence — pick them up before your size runs out! Want to hear all of the deets? Keep reading to see why these shorts should be on your radar.

Get the Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts (originally $55) on sale with free shipping for just $36 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

First things first, biker shorts are our preferred workout bottoms in the summertime. We can’t deal with rocking full-length leggings in the heat, which is why shorts like this Zella pair are the ultimate alternative. They’re high-waisted and made from a stretchy material which you can freely move around in. You can wear them for a slew of activities — even if you’re just lounging around at home!

These beauties are ribbed, which you don’t see often in terms of standard biker short texture. If you’re going out for a run or ride, there’s a hidden pocket in the back of the waistband where you can store items in order to remain hands-free. One shopper said that they were even able to fit their hefty iPhone back there. Convenient!

Multiple reviewers note that these shorts are great for working out, but also feel that they’re essential when creating cute athleisure-style looks! Interested? Team them with an oversized graphic tee, chunky sneakers and some retro rectangular sunnies — and you have an ensemble that’s fit for the ‘gram. We know that there are hundreds of shoppers currently eyeing these biker shorts, so act fast before they’re gone for good! No one wants fashion FOMO, after all.

