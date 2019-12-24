



If we had to choose what type of clothing to live in 24/7, it’s definitely loungewear. We love feeling comfy and cozy, and the best way to do that is by indulging in super-soft items.

The other thing about loungewear is that we truly can’t get enough of it. We want all of the sweaters, sweats, leggings and blankets that we can afford to make sure that we always have something to snuggle up with on hand. And we’ve found a bestselling cardigan at Nordstrom that is an absolute essential to have for chill days at home. Plus, it’s on sale right now for 33% off!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (originally $116) on sale for just $78, available at Nordstrom!

Over 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers are seriously obsessed with this cardigan from Barefoot Dreams. It’s an incredible lightweight open-front sweater that you can wear while curling up on the couch and watching TV, or even over a more put-together outfit for a casual brunch.

This is a longline cardigan that’s lengthier in the back than it is in the front. It’s made from a cozy knit that’s incredibly soft to the touch. There’s a reason why shoppers say that this is the “softest sweater ever” and assert that “if you don’t have one of these, you need to treat yourself.” After all of the holiday shopping that we’ve done for others this year, we definitely think that we deserve to give ourselves a little something as well!

This Barefoot Dreams cardigan comes in two different shades of grey, both of which are perfect neutrals. The brand is known to make some of the softest loungewear items on the market, so it’s no surprise that dozens of shoppers are lauding how incredibly cozy this sweater is. They say that it’s a “must-have in your wardrobe” and it’s “so warm and flattering.”

If you want to pick up this sweater, it apparently runs true to size so you can feel free to order what you normally would. But if you want a slightly more oversized fit, then order a size up. Some shoppers say that the sleeves do fit a little snug, so that’s something you might want to consider before adding this item to your cart.

We know that you will absolutely adore this Barefoot Dreams cardigan from the moment that you slip it on. After all, with all of the satisfied customers that have already bought it, how could you not?

