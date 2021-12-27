15 Beauty Buys You Don’t Want to Miss in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is absolutely phenomenal this winter. We’ve obviously been filling up our carts with so many fashion finds and goodies for our home, but we’re saving a hefty spot for all of the beauty deals we’re about to nab. All of your favorite brands are on sale, including Charlotte Tilbury, NARS, Estée Lauder, Kjaer Weis, R+Co, T3…the list goes on and on.

If we wanted to list out every single thing we wanted, we’d have about 1,000 products on our list. We know that’s not too helpful though, so instead, we’re narrowing it down to 15 of our favorites — three from five top-selling categories. Ready to majorly upgrade your skincare, haircare and makeup routine for 2022? Let’s do it. This sale only goes through January 2, so we don’t have time to spare!

Best Glow-ifying Skincare Products

Our Absolute Favorite:

This “skin-nourishing elixir” will be a gorgeous and gentle addition to your skincare routine. It aims to give skin a stunning luminosity while delivering anti-aging effects with ingredients like spilthanthes acmella flower extract — a.k.a. “nature’s Botox”!

Other Fastest-Selling Glow-ifying Skincare Products:

Best Skincare Products for Oily Skin

A charcoal face mask is great for oily skin, and this one is “supercharged” to unclog pores and exfoliate the skin to leave it smooth. You could even mix it with honey for a spa-like experience!

Other Fastest-Selling Skincare Products for Oily Skin:

Best Lip Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite:

This matte lipstick is famous for being possibly the most universally flattering shade on the planet. You’ve seen it on red carpets and now you’re about to see it on your own smile when you look in the mirror!

Other Fastest-Selling Lip Makeup:

Best Eye Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite:

Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Classic Defining & Lengthening Mascara was $29, now $25 — You save 15%!

Not every mascara is good enough to earn a spot in Kristin Cavallari‘s bag. Want the look of natural falsies without the actual falsies? You’ll definitely want this high-end mascara in your cart when you check out!

Other Fastest-Selling Eye Makeup:

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow was $29, now $25 — You save 15%!

was $29, now $25 — You save 15%! Benefit Goof Proof Brow Pencil was up to $24, now up to $20 — You save 15%!

Best Hair Products

Our Absolute Favorite:

Prefer loose waves one day and more defined ways the next? Something in the middle? You can do all of the above with this curling iron set, featuring three interchangeable barrels. There are five heat settings and the barrels are ceramic to keep hair smooth and shiny!

Other Fastest-Selling Hair Products:

