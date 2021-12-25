The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Starts Now! 7 Favorite Deals Over 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s go! You’ve finally finished up your holiday shopping, but that doesn’t mean you’ve added your last item to cart this year. In fact, it means one of the biggest sales of the year has just begun. That’s right — the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is back! It starts today and goes through January 2, 2022!

Whether you’ve got some new cash to spend after opening up your holiday cards and gifts or want to treat yourself to end the year on a good note — or start the new year on one — Nordstrom is the place to be. Want to grab some of the most stylish, beautifying, home-elevating items for 50% off…or more? Now is the time. See our favorites below!

7 Best Half-Yearly Sale Deals at Nordstrom Right Now

1. Sweaters Over 50% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: This Free People Brookside sweater is marked way, way down — we were so excited to find it with sizes still in stock! It has the perfect amount of slouchy elegance, it’s super cozy and it will definitely become a go-to piece in your winter wardrobe!

Check out more women’s sweaters in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

2. Coats, Jackets and Blazers Over 50% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: Bring out your wild side in this Avec Les Filles Animal Print Fleece Coat! It’s fierce, for sure, but it’s also wildly comfortable so you can keep warm and cozy even in the cold!

Check out more women’s coats, jackets and blazers in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

3. Leggings Over 50% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: These moisture-wicking Onzie High Rise Capris are flattering, cute, and now available for under $30. Such a great find for the start of the new year!

Check out more women’s leggings in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

4. Tops Over 50% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: Need a reliable, versatile, comfy wardrobe staple you can wear all the time for years and years? Multiple colors and versions of the BP. Cool Girl T-Shirt are now on sale for under $10. We’re adding more than one to cart!

Check out more women’s tops in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

5. Beauty Over 50% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: Nothing like seeing some YSL on your skincare shelf! Grab these four Yves Saint Laurent travel-size serums to target multiple skincare concerns and feel how going designer can transform your skin!

Check out more beauty in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

6. Blankets Over 50% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: This lightweight Treasure & Bond throw blanket will be such a chic addition to any living room. The textured yarn details are so cute and sophisticated at the same time!

Check out more blankets in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

7. Kitchenware Over 50% Off

Our Absolute Favorite: This Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid is small but mighty. Use it as a slow cooker, casserole dish, bread baker or vessel for stews and soups. It has a timeless look that will upgrade any kitchen — and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees!

Check out more kitchenware in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Half-Yearly Sale at Nordstrom here!

