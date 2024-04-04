Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I never had issues with insomnia . . . until I started working for myself. Don’t get me wrong, there are so many perks to being my own boss — like making my own schedule and only taking on fulfilling projects — but oftentimes I find that inspiration sparks later in the evening, which results in extensive screen time before bed.

I know there’s a direct correlation between my lack of sleep and screen habits. Studies have shown that those who avoid scrolling or looking at their laptops before hitting the hay experience much more restorative sleep. Even with this information, I’ve found it difficult to adjust to working in the morning when my brain isn’t fully turned on. (Yep, it’s a vicious cycle.)

In an effort to practice better sleep hygiene (and actually feel well-rested come morning) I’ve tried a few different things, including listening to nighttime meditations, drinking calming teas and reading before bed. While those have helped slightly, nothing has combatted my insomnia quite like the Jo Malone London Moonlit Camomile Pillow Mist.

Get the Jo Malone London Moonlit Camomile Pillow Mist for just $38 (originally $45) at Nordstrom!

In case you didn’t know, certain scents can stimulate relaxation. (Have you ever noticed how calming a spa smells?) Since incorporating this dreamy spray into my evening routine, I swear I’ve never slept better. This mist melds the stress-relieving aroma of chamomile with calming moonflowers and soft white musk for a concoction that melts away all anxieties and lulls me into a dream-like state.

Unlike other products that you have to use consistently to see results, I noticed a difference the first night. Now, I generously spritz my pillows and sheets about 15 minutes before getting under the covers, and once I finally crawl into bed I instantly feel calmer. It’s been about three weeks since I first started using it, and I refuse to fall asleep without it!

While the calming cozy scent definitely helps me wind down, it’s also incredibly sensual with an inherent masculine vibe. I’d love if my future partner smelled like this all the time . . . and maybe he will. Jo Malone also offers the exact same fragrance in an aromatic cologne that I think would be perfect for date night. That said, here’s a little tip: The pillow spray costs less than half the price of the Eau de Parfum — plus it’s currently on sale. If you’ve ever wanted your own bottle of Jo Malone for less than $40, now is your chance!

In all seriousness, for a bit of nighttime reprieve, I can’t recommend the Moonlit Camomile Pillow Mist enough. Who knew all I needed was a few spritzes for the best sleep of my life?

