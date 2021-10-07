Lounge or Lunge in This All-Star Athleisure From Nordstrom — On Sale Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hibernation season is upon Us! Whip out those slippers and dust off those dusters — it’s time to get comfy. But even as we prepare for cooler temperatures and cozy vibes, we’re still trying to stay in shape. From Pilates to power walking, exercise is our healthy habit of choice. Plus, as Legally Blonde‘s Elle Wood says, “Endorphins make you happy.” Something else that makes us happy? A huge sale!

Cute athletic clothing always motivates us to work out. So naturally, we were thrilled to discover that Nordstrom is currently having a major sale on loungewear and activewear! Whether you’re running on the treadmill or just running errands, these pieces will keep you comfortable in style. Step up your sportswear game with these luxe looks at discounted prices! Score.

Leggings Up to 42% Off!

1. Stand out in your yoga class in these lean leggings with a Distressed Navy print. One satisfied shopper said, “These are incredibly soft and fit like a glove.”

2. These Beyond Yoga high-waisted leggings are a hit! In three color options of Cherry Blossom Heather, Sandstone-Cream or Blue Mirage Mist, these yoga pants are ideal for everyday use.

3. Make a splash in these pastel patterned leggings! According to one positive review, “These feel wonderful and substantial (not a bit see-through).”

Yoga Sweatshirts and Sweaters Up to 44% Off!

4. This super soft Alo sweatshirt is the perfect post-gym layering piece. This review says it all: “Simple, beautiful and cozy as HECK.”

5. Just like its name, this Beyond Yoga grey tie dye crop sweater really is a Charcoal Dream. You can rock this versatile top from the grocery store to the gym.

6. This top-rated Zella oversized crewneck pairs perfectly with leggings for lounging and layering. And did we mention it comes with pockets? One shopper speaks for all of us: “I want to live in this sweatshirt.”

Joggers and Sweatpants Up to 40% Off!

7. Warm up in these thick Zella joggers! Multiple reviews praise the “super flattering” high-waisted fit.

8. Invest in a matching sweat set with these Beyond Yoga grey tie dye joggers. Shoppers say they feel like pajamas!

9. A cozy pair of grey sweatpants is a closet staple. And these popular pants deliver! One shopper described these Zella cropped joggers as “lightweight, soft and comfortable pants for home lounging, errands and light fitness.”

Athletic Jackets Up to 40% Off!

10. Stay on track with this sleek Zella track jacket. The rich burgundy and green hues are fitting for fall, and the zip pockets and thumbhole cuffs are fresh and functional.

11. Orange you glad we discovered this top-rated nectarine track jacket from Sweaty Betty? This form-fitting running jacket features a stowaway discord hood, side zip pockets, reflective details for enhanced visibility and moisture-wicking jersey.

12. Keep it cool in this sweat-wicking white sports jacket, complete with Nike’s signature swoosh. Just do it.

Yoga Bras Up to 40% Off!

13. This Beyond Yoga tie dye racerback sports bra is our new ride-or-die. The shimmering strappy style is made for medium-impact activities.

14. This Alo Real Sports Bra is the real deal. In Café Blue and Shadow Grey, this longline V-neck top features four-way stretch fabric for a comfy fit.

15. Shine in your next workout session with this Twinkle Slim Racerback Sports Bra from Beyond Yoga. We’re smitten with the Mocha Brown Rose Gold and Black-Silver shades.

Tanks and Tops Up to 44% Off!

16. Elevate your activewear with this Alo Elevate Rib Tank. The criss-cross straps and built-in shelf bra add style and support.

17. Mix and match your Beyond Yoga leggings with this square-neck crop top. One shopper said that “the fabric is delightfully soft.”

18. Stay fit in this ultimate fall ‘fit! You can work out or go out in this comfy Cocoa Brown Heather Tank.

