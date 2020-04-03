Our 5 Favorite Items Still in Stock at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Retail therapy is a magical thing — don’t you agree? It’s amazing how picking up a little something something to treat ourselves can provide Us with such immense joy. And let’s be real: We all need to do anything possible to keep the positivity going right now.

What’s better than simply shopping in general? Shopping when there’s a major sale happening, of course! There are tons and tons of amazing items up for grabs at Nordstrom’s Spring Sale that you can score for up to 50% off. Even their bestsellers are available to pick up, and we selected our five favorites that we’re confident you’ll also adore. Check them out, and start clearing that closet space!

This Comfy Sweatshirt Dress

This sweatshirt dress is the perfect way to look like you’re not wearing loungewear — while still feeling just as relaxed. Plus, you can definitely style this in a way that will look ultra-chic and worthy of a night out (when that time comes)!

Get the Endless Summer by Free People Magnolia Mini Sweatshirt Dress (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for just $51, available at Nordstrom!

This Cozy Long Sleeve Hoodie

We’re all about comfy loungewear right now, and Barefoot Dreams makes some of the coziest garments around. This hoodie will make Us feel as fuzzy and fabulous as can be!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Ultra Lite® Pullover Hoodie (originally $120) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available at Nordstrom!

These High-Waisted Leggings

These top-notch leggings from Zella are the best of the best. Their thick waistband can help make your tummy feel tight and taut while working out, and their full length is ideal for stepping outside for a brisk walk.

Get the Zella Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings (originally $65) on sale with free shipping for just $39, available at Nordstrom!

These Top-Notch Running Sneakers

Finding the motivation to work out under any circumstances can be hard, but with the help of these incredible Adidas sneakers, you’ll be getting to sweating in no time!

Get the Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for just $118, available at Nordstrom!

This Classic Crossbody Purse

Who doesn’t love an iconic Tory Burch purse? Their classic Kira Camera Bag is a much sought-after crossbody, and getting it at a discounted price is practically a miracle!

Get the Tory Burch Kira Camera Bag (originally $350) on sale with free shipping for just $215, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the bestselling marked down items during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale here!

