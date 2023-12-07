Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m quite picky when it comes to knits. Some are scratchy, some are far too tight — and I always have to take my tendency to overheat into account. Even when I find one that feels right in every way, it’s often giving nothing when it comes to looks.

I’ve had a specific type of sweater in mind for my winter wardrobe this year, but it’s been hard finding one that nails every little detail. I wanted the trendy, polo-style collar — but it had to lay just right. I wanted a chicly oversized fit — but it couldn’t be too baggy. I wanted neutral, wearable colors, and I wanted a price tag that wouldn’t put me into debt. And suddenly, there it was.

Get the Topshop Crop Sweater (originally $65) now starting at just $44 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This sweater may as well have floated straight down from heaven and fallen into my lap — but finding it on sale on Nordstrom’s site was just as good. It exemplifies everything I was hoping for and more, and it’s even available in two colors: black and beige.

This sweater has the V-neckline and effortless spread collar that are ruling over cold-weather fashion right now, plus a perfectly oversized fit. I love that it’s not too long though, making it an excellent match for high-waisted jeans!

This knit also adds on dropped shoulders with emphasized seams, as well as one of my favorite details: tall ribbing at the loose sleeve cuffs and hem. So cool, so stylish, so going to earn endless compliments!

Because of its boxy shape and longer sleeves, we recommend sticking with your normal size with this pullover, or going for the smaller choice if you’re typically between two sizes. We also recommend grabbing both colors, because why not? They’re on sale, after all!

