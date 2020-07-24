This No. 1 Bestselling Tie-Dye Set Is Nailing This Year’s Top Trends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One trend we can’t get enough of lately? Co-ord sets — two-piece sets with matching colors and patterns. We wore them when our parents dressed us as children, later realized that every piece in our outfit absolutely did not have to match, and had yet another realization after that that — recognizing that sometimes it’s actually really cute and chic when they do!

Of course, we’re not talking the same kinds of outfits our parents put us in on our way to pre-school. We’re not going to pick just any two matching pieces and call them an outfit. They have to be done right. They have to inspire people in the way that we were inspired to wear them. They have to be something like this tie-dye set from Amazon!

Get the NSQTBA Casual Two Piece Tie-Dye Short Set starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This number one bestselling set is loungewear, athleticwear and casualwear all at once. It works for so many looks and occasions, and it’s on trend in more than one way. First of all, it’s a co-ord set, and second of all, it’s tie-dye! Tie-dye’s resurgence has been nothing short of incredible, and this set proves precisely why!

This set is made up of a V-neck short-sleeve T-shirt and fitted, longline shorts in a biker style, but way comfier. The fabric is super soft, stretchy and skin-friendly. The hem of the top hangs over the waistband of the shorts, but you can also try tying it up for a cropped look. We love both pieces worn together, but we also love this because you can always mix and match with other pieces to create more outfits!

Get the NSQTBA Casual Two Piece Tie-Dye Short Set starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are overall 10 variations of this set currently available. There are six asymmetrical tie-dye looks, from a blend of blue and pink to a fiery yellow and orange ensemble, as well as four completely solid sets. Each is as eye-catching as the last!

If you’re looking for an outfit that feels like cozy pajamas but looks like a fashion statement, you’ve found it in this fan-favorite NSQTBA set. We have a feeling this is going to quickly become your favorite outfit too, especially when you start layering with a leather jacket and lace-up boots, or maybe a flowy kimono cardi and gladiator sandals. So cute!

Get the NSQTBA Casual Two Piece Tie-Dye Short Set starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from NSQTBA here and shop other co-ord sets here! Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!