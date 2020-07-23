The Ultimate Essential Tank Top (Comes in 40 Amazing Variations)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you own any tops that you feel like just…get you? We know clothing doesn’t exactly have a mind of its own, but it’s hard to think of it any other way when you find a piece that simply works for every outfit you’re planning and never, ever fails to flatter your figure.

Now what if you could have that piece in, say, 40 different variations? Your wardrobe would be stocked, set and ready to stun. Of course, we’re not saying everyone needs to buy every single color and cut of this tank top from Amazon, but when you try one on for the first time, you’re probably going to want to!

Get the Lark & Ro Standard Sleeveless Layering Tank Top: Crew and V-Neck starting at just $7 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Lark & Ro tank top is the ultimate essential. It’s a perfect basic, but calling it a basic hardly even feels accurate because it’s just capable of so much. This isn’t a tank solely reserved for casual summer days and running errands. It can easily elevate itself to be worn to work, out at night and beyond!

This is a pull-on tank top that’s made of a soft, smooth, lightweight fabric with some fluidity to it, so it won’t cling to your stomach, but also won’t appear baggy. It has a straight hem that reaches to the hips, a high back and wide straps. As for the neckline, you have two options here: crew neck or V-neck. Love one color or pattern so much that you want it with both necklines? Go for it!

Get the Lark & Ro Standard Sleeveless Layering Tank Top: Crew and V-Neck starting at just $7 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Lark & Ro is an Amazon-exclusive brand that focuses on “timeless designs, figure-loving fits and day-to-night versatility.” This tank top exudes all of the above. Going casual? Wear it with denim shorts or jeans and sneakers. Want to layer up a little for fall? Swap the sneakers for booties and throw on a denim or leather jacket with a silky scarf. Want to dress it up a little for date night? Tuck it into a flowy skirt, grab a pair of heels and accessorize with your favorite jewelry. If it’s chilly, try a kimono-style cardigan on top. Heading to the office? Pair it with a blazer, trousers and loafers — yes, it really is nice enough for all of these occasions and settings!

Whether you’re looking for a solid tank, animal print or floral, there are probably at least a few here you’re going to love, so grab yours today and see what all of the hype is about!

Get the Lark & Ro Standard Sleeveless Layering Tank Top: Crew and V-Neck starting at just $7 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Lark & Ro here and shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!