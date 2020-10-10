You Can’t Start Fall Without at Least 1 of These Long-Sleeve Tees

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When someone mentions “wardrobe staples,” what do you think of? Jeans? A little black dress? White sneakers? It’s definitely all of the above for Us, but we also wouldn’t forget tees. Everyone probably has a whole section of short-sleeve T-shirts in their closet or dresser, but we want to remind you of one staple nearly no one owns enough of: long-sleeve tees!

Long-sleeve tees are definitely less common than their short-sleeve counterparts, but they’re just as important and wearable, especially during fall and winter when the weather is pretty consistently on the chilly side. A reliable, solid long-sleeve tee will effectively throw all of your casual wardrobe woes out the window. Ever show up late to something because you couldn’t find even the simplest piece you felt content wearing? No more of that!

This long-sleeve tee is definitely going to claim that grab-and-go spot in your closet. Even when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed and feel tired, bloated or irritable, its cozy, roomy fit will welcome you like a soft hug and instantly lift your mood and confidence. It has a little bit of flow to it too!

This top has a V-neckline and a patch pocket on the chest. These minimal features are just enough to take a basic tee and turn it into one friends and even strangers will start asking you about. They’re not so much that they’ll ever be a distraction from an outfit though. They are truly simplicity at its best!

How will you choose to wear this tee? Our first tip: Don’t limit it to a small box. You want it to be a piece that opens up so many outfit possibilities for you. Yes, you’ll wear it with a pair of jeans over and over again, but you don’t have to stop there. What if you tied up the front and wore it with a pair of bike shorts? Or what if you tucked it into high-waisted paperbag trousers?

You can totally dress up this top too — the high-quality material will fit right in. Wear it with the front tucked into a satin skirt with kitten heels on your feet, and throw your hair up into a bun. Hair too short for a bun? Try a top knot or even just a knotted headband or pearl barrette. Adorable either way!

