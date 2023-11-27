This ‘Holy Grail’ Hair Oil Is A Fan-Favorite and Available for 30% Off on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bundling up during the winter is a must for many of Us. However, doing so can unintentionally wreak havoc on your hair. Fuzzy bucket hats and beanies keep your head and ears concealed, while oversized scarves protect you from frightful winter weather. Though beneficial, these cold weather-approved items are often made from fabrics which zap moisture from your strands, resulting in dry, frizzy locks. It couldn’t happen at a worse time. The holiday season is filled with so much celebration, and the last thing anyone wants to do is show up to a party in the midst of a bad hair day.

Ramping up on nourishing conditioners and hair treatments is a must during cold weather, but following up with hydrating oils is just as important. Olaplex is a brand trusted by celebs like Jennifer Aniston and shoppers for its innovative products. Along with providing shine, the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil protects against heat damage and harmful sun rays.

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for just $21 (originally $30) at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Simply put, Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil is an undisputed hair essential. With over 44,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this highly concentrated oil minimizes fly-aways and combats frizz. Weightless and reparative, No. 7 bonding oil strengthens and provides heat protection up to 450. A top contender for all hair textures, this nourishing oil is safe to use daily on wet and dry hair or before styling with heat. It’s excellent for detangling, as well.

Verified shoppers can get enough of his “holy grail” product. One shopper with mature, color-treated hair said, This is so much better than any other hair oil I’ve ever used.” According to the happy customer, the oil “helps diminish frizz and flyaways” without flattening their hair.

Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil for just $21 (originally $30) at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Another reviewer mentioned the oil’s weightless formula. “It really helps calm my frizz but is very lightweight,” the shopper wrote. “I like that it doesn’t leave my hair greasy and also doesn’t cause my face to end up greasy, which often seems to happen when I put on leave-in hair products.” Though small in size, shoppers all agree that this oil is worth trying. “The bottle is very small,” one shopper called out. “That said, you really don’t need a lot when you use it, so the bottle will last a while,” they added.

Whether you’re gearing up for heat-styled hair or looking to combat frizz and dryness, Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil is a sure way to hydrate and protect your tresses from damage and dryness. Get it while it’s still on sale for Cyber Monday now!

See it: Get the Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil now — 30% off at Amazon.

Looking for something else? Explore more Cyber Monday deals at Amazon here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us