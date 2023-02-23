Grab the Same Sneaker Style As Olivia Wilde — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we absolutely love shopping for pretty new heels and sleek mules for nights out, one of the most important shoe purchases we can make is a pair of reliable sneakers. There are a few key factors a pair of sneakers must hit if they’re going to land in our shopping cart.

First, they need to be suitable for any athletic pursuits, like running or a HIIT class, second, they need to have a cool design so we can wear them casually and third, they need to have a passionate fanbase to inspire confidence in our purchase. These Adidas sneakers, for example, have great ratings on Amazon, plus a seal of approval from Olivia Wilde!

Wilde was seen wearing a pair of Adidas Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Running Shoes in Los Angeles, CA on February 19. Along with her black sneakers, she wore leggings and a sweatshirt, a water bottle in hand. Now this is an outfit we can recreate — especially when we can nab our own Ultraboosts on sale. This isn’t her first time wearing them either!

These sneakers have a Primeknit upper, giving them a comfy, sock-like fit. There is, however, a midfoot cage for extra stability, plus a supportive heel counter. We also want to point out that the upper is made with at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, which is taken from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines to lessen pollution and promote sustainability. The other 50%? Recycled polyester!

These lace-up sneakers have a Boost midsole for extra cushioning, plus a flexible outsole made with textured rubber for fantastic traction. This means you don’t only have to wear them on flat, dry surfaces. Take them out for a spin on a rocky trail or a slick street after rain!

While you should opt for one of the black versions of these sneakers to best match up with Wilde, they come in other great colorways too. Grab something pink or purple if you like a little color — or add a tie-dye version to your cart if you like even more color than that. You could always opt for a classic, crisp white sneaker too!

