Ready to upgrade your sneaker game? If you’re going to invest in any type of shoe, the sneaker you wear not only for workouts but for everyday life is the one to consider. If you’re going to wear a pair of shoes that often, they need to be super comfortable for your feet, along with your knees and back. They need to look great too — and they need to last and last.

Sadly, some sneakers are going to start falling apart within a few wears. Some will dig into your ankles, others will provide no cushioning or arch support and some may leave you slipping and sliding around due to lack of traction. No more of that! We’re sticking with brands we trust, like Adidas, and with styles even top stars love to wear!

Olivia Wilde recently stepped out for a Starbucks run wearing a pair of all-black Adidas Ultraboost sneakers to match her black leggings, black pullover sweater and black face mask. The Starbucks holiday cup in her hand provided a nice pop of color! We decided to look more into this style of sneaker to find out what makes it Wilde-worthy!

The Ultraboost is a running sneaker with a sock-like fit thanks to its soft, knit upper providing comfort and ventilation. It also has a stability cage securing the laces and creating Adidas’ classic three-line logo. Moving down, you’ll find a boosted, cushioned midsole, plus a flexing rubber outsole, working together to keep your run smooth and energized so you can keep going. And going. And going.

Another awesome note about these sneakers is that they’re made with Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic, which is plastic waste picked up from beaches. Sustainability!

You can grab the all-black version to match up with Wilde, or you can go for a black and white version, an icy purple and gold version or a white and gold version. All are available on Amazon. Check them out and see if your size is on sale!

