Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love seeing our favorite A-listers in their full glory on red carpets, but those events are simply not happening right now. Even though it may be some time before stars step out in full glam, we also can’t get enough of their casual quarantine style!

In fact, we recently spotted Olivia Wilde out shopping in Los Angeles, and her look was seriously relatable! She wore a basic racerback tank top from Beyond Yoga, and luckily for all of Us, there’s a near-identical version from the brand on Amazon.

Get the Beyond Yoga Women’s All About It Racerback Tank for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.



This simple, loose tank is made from an ultra-soft 100% cotton material. These fan-favorite tanks are definitely luxurious and look incredibly comfortable. The tops have a long hem, and the straps are extra wide. The racerback cut drapes in the back, which we think would look adorable over a lacy bralette!

While the version that Wilde wore was slightly different, the base design is the same. You can pick this top up in white to mimic her casual style, or you can also purchase it in black or light blue. The Booksmart director teamed her white tank with some simple black leggings and a dainty gold necklace — a look we can all relate to! She also opted to tuck the front of the tank into her leggings to give her fabulous figure more shape.

Get the Beyond Yoga Women’s All About It Racerback Tank for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Of course, the styling opportunities are endless. You can wear this tank while out running errands, at home as a pajama piece or as an elevated yoga staple when it’s time to hit the mats! These lightweight tops are perfect for the summer because they feature a bit of sheerness, which only adds to their breathability. They didn’t skimp in the design process here, so prepare for the tanks to last you for years. Yes, it’s true: This top is definitely on its way to becoming a go-to basic in your closet.

See it: Get the Beyond Yoga Women’s All About It Racerback Tank for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Beyond Yoga and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!