Killing the sneaker game yet again! When it comes to casual fashion, Olivia Wilde is our ultimate icon. She’s been spotted in a slew of effortlessly glamorous off-duty outfits lately, and we can’t get enough. The first thing we look for? What kicks she’s rocking!

The Booksmart director is known to wear classic Converse, but she was just snapped in a sleek pair of slip-ons while running errands in Los Angeles. Not only are they stylish, they appear to be seriously comfortable — and they’re also incredibly accessible! These Franco Sarto slip-on sneakers were Wilde’s shoe of choice, and you can currently pick up a pair for under $100!

Get the Franco Sarto Lazer slip-on sneakers with free shipping for $99, available from Zappos!

These shoes are an elevated version of your standard slip-on sneakers. First and foremost, they have a platform! While an added boost in the height department is always a welcome addition to our footwear, this platform is unique — it’s actually slanted to trace the natural curve of your feet, which makes them that much more pleasant to wear than similar options on the market. Franco Sarto sneakers are known for going beyond the basics, and it’s clear that this pair is no exception.

The sneakers are made from a faux-leather material that’s textured to resemble snakeskin, and the off-shite shade is particularly chic! Wilde wore this exact pair, but they’re also available in black if you prefer a darker hue. Convenience is key, and you can easily slide your feet into them with the help of the elastic panels on the sides. There’s also a pull tab in the back if you need an extra push!

Clearly, we’re enamored with Wilde’s choice of shoes here — you truly can’t go wrong with white sneakers. They are so easy to style and can be dressed up to suit a variety of situations. Think big: Throw them on with a flowy floral dress and a cute leather jacket, and you’ve got yourself a major look. You can even wear them in a professional setting thanks to their smart design. Lace-up sneakers aren’t always appropriate for business-casual situations, but this slip-on silhouette is elevated enough to wear for any number of occasions. Wilde just officially solidified these Franco Sarto sneakers as the shoe of the season!

