Olivia Wilde’s Makeup Artist Reveals the Secret to Flawless Eyeliner

We love a great beauty hack that we can use on a regular basis, and naturally, seasoned professionals tend to have the best tips. Celebrity makeup artists are the crème de la crème of their industry, and they’ve mastered the art of making their clients look effortlessly radiant. Of course, it’s so fun to channel their secrets — even if we’re not headed to a major awards show!

First up? This trick that famed makeup Gita Bass recently showcased on her Instagram feed. One of Bass’ most notable clients is Olivia Wilde, who regularly rocks flawless eyeliner. While Bass didn’t specifically reveal if she’s tested this technique on Wilde before hitting the red carpet, she claims that this product is her secret to guarantee liner stays put all night and doesn’t transfer elsewhere!

Get the Arch™ Brow Shaping Gel for $28, available from Hourglass!

To keep a cat eye from smudging, Bass applies this clear brow gel from Hourglass on top of the liner as a way to set the look. This is an easy and effective way to prevent liner from ending up on hooded eyelids, which Bass noted in her description of this handy hack.

Just take a small brush and pick up some of the product, then gently dab it over your liner to lock the look down. Bass also advises that you should only do this once you’re fully satisfied with the shape that you’ve created with your liner, as it’s hard to alter once the gel has been applied.

Those of Us with hooded eyelids can certainly attest to how difficult it can be to locate the right product, so this recommendation is beyond welcome. You can likely use a clear mascara to attempt this hack, but we’re going to trust the experts and pick up the exact brow gel that Bass named in her post. After all, Hourglass is known for their array of top-notch offerings — and this sounds like another success story. We’ve clearly been sleeping on this multipurpose product!

Want to feel like a makeup pro? Share this beauty tip with all of your friends — and prepare for their minds to be blown. It’s a genius move, and an easy way to guarantee your winged liner stays in place for any big event. See? There’s nothing like a tip straight from the pros!

