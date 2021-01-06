You’ll Want To Wear This Stylish Jacket Even When It’s Not Cold Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Puffer jackets make the perfect winter coats. Not only do they keep you extremely warm, they’re very much in style right now. But of course, a puffer is as seasonal as it gets — once it warms up, we tend to pack away our heavier outerwear options and make room for spring staples.

That all might change thanks to this jacket from Orolay! It has a trendy flair that gives any outfit an instant streetwear vibe. Even when it’s not that cold out, you’ll find fabulous ways to wear it.

Get the Orolay Women’s Leopard Print Down Jacket Winter Coat Cropped Puffer Jacket for prices starting at $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This puffer has everything going for it! First of all, it’s cropped, so there’s no fear of excess bulk. The brand is responsible for Amazon’s most viral coat ever, and we’re confident that this new piece will live up to the hype. We love its exaggerated pop-up collar, which can be zipped up with the front closure or kept folded over. It’s also not too puffy, guaranteeing it will have more of a year-round feel than other options on the market. And of course, who can resist the adorable leopard print?

There are three different variations of the popular print going on here — one version offers allover leopard print, and the other two have leopard trim along the zipper and shoulders. The latter option is available in either a tan or white hue, which both effortlessly complement the bold pattern.

Even if you’re just rocking a pair of basic leggings and a tee, throwing this puffer on will give you a cool edge. As it’s getting colder by the day, you can wear this jacket with thicker layers underneath — and once March rolls around, you can wear it over tanks and lighter knits to keep the vibe alive!

