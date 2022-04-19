This Weekender Bundle Is the Ultimate Travel Hack for Packing Your Essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How is it that traveling can be so relaxing and so stressful at the same time? They say that it’s about the journey, not the destination — but I’d happily fast-forward past the packing process and magically transport myself to the final location. While I do have a hidden talent for getting my suitcase as close to the 50-pound weight limit as possible without crossing the line, I’d rather not fill my bag to the brim with bulky products. But a girl’s got to have all her beauty essentials on a getaway! I don’t care if it’s two days, two weeks or two months — I’m not skipping any steps in my skincare routine.

Up until now, I’ve never had a streamlined system for organization. I just throw my belongings into various containers and hope for the best. But this haphazard strategy is a hot mess! Not only does it become difficult to find what I need, but I also risk spilling any liquids or tablets I have. As they say on flights, “Caution: items may shift during flight.”

After a lifetime of dreading vacation prep, we’ve finally found a packing solution that will save Us time and space. The Weekender Bundle from Cadence is a buildable system of six leakproof capsules that will hold your personal care staples. Perfect for any type of trip, this bundle is a brilliant travel hack. Next stop: packing paradise!

Get the Weekender Bundle for just $74 (originally $84) at Cadence!

Cadence’s Weekender Bundle is just what you need when you’re hitting the road. Featuring six airtight, watertight, TSA-compliant 0.56 oz capsules, this set can hold around two weeks’ worth of skincare and haircare products. The coolest part is that each of the individual capsules magnetically connects to form a honeycomb of storage. You can mix and match products you need — from serums to shampoos.

The capsules come in seven cute colors — dark grey, light pink, lavender, beige, brick red, blue and green. And they’re customizable! You can create labels for each capsule from a menu of text or icons. Constructed from an ocean-bound plastic blend, these bundles are designed to keep your items safe and fresh.

As always, we trust consumer reviews for accurate feedback. Here’s what shoppers are saying: “Perfect size for weekend travel. Efficient way to pack liquid products without taking up a tone of space.” Another customer reported, “This saved a lot of room in my backpack for my girls weekend trip. Got compliments and inquiries from my friends so will plan to purchase again as gifts.” And yet another reviewer commented, “It has it been super helpful and convenient to leave these packed so I can grab and go. Plus, nothing spills so peace of mind!”

This bundle is a travel game-changer! The next time you’re heading on a trip, pack your essentials in these convenient capsules from Cadence.

