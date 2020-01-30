This Might Be the Most Comfortable Pair of Jeans Ever

Wearing our coziest pajama bottoms 24/7 is just not a reality in the world that we live in! As much as we wish it were, sometimes adulting calls for leaving the house in actual clothes.

On days when we can dress down, our preferred article of clothing is usually a comfy pair of jeans. But what if you haven’t found the perfect match? It’s a struggle to make your soft denim dreams come true — but we think we may have just found that elusive pair, and you can order them straight to your doorstep from Amazon!

Get the PajamaJeans Women’s Petite Skinny Stretch Knit Jeans for prices starting at just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

The name of the brand says it all — this pair of PajamaJeans pants looks like denim but feels as warm and luxe as your beloved sweats. They’re ideal for days when you don’t want to feel restricted — yet still look put together. They’re made from the brand’s own Dormisoft Denim cotton-blend material that they’ve designed to guarantee all-day comfort. Despite their soft feel, these pants are meant to hold their shape and not stretch throughout the day.

The jeans are made with a hidden drawstring in the waistband so that you can create the fit that’s right for you. They have five-pocket stitch detailing complete with embossed rivets that presents the illusion that you’re actually wearing a real pair of jeans. They come in eight different blue hues to choose from, and some of the pairs even have a vintage-wash fade to them.

These jeans are incredibly easy to throw on in a pinch. There are no closures of any kind, so all you have to do is slip them on and you’re ready to go. Shoppers definitely appreciate the hassle-free nature of these jeans! One reviewer said that these “pajama jeans have really been a lifesaver” on days when they’re feeling bloated and feeling pain but “can’t wear yoga pants to work.” Their only complaint is that they wish they “would’ve discovered them sooner,” because they could have saved them a lot of stress!

