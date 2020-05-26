Shoppers Say This Parachute Robe Is the Comfiest Item They Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Try as we may, there are some pieces that will always feel out of reach. You know what we’re talking about — shorts that don’t seem to chafe no matter how often you rock them, white sneakers that won’t dirty after one wear and an ultra-plush robe that you never want to take off.

As much as we love the thrill of the fashion hunt, we’re looking to settle in these days. There may be a lot of uncertainty out in the world, but there’s no reason it should extend to our closets! That’s why it’s time to cross these elusive items off our lists — and we’re starting with a luxe bathrobe.

When it comes to sumptuous bedding sets, impossibly soft towels and other decor essentials, Parachute is often our first (and only) stop. The brand is in a league of its own and somehow has the power to turn humble homes into five-star hotels — even down to the plush robes you have to leave behind at checkout.

The brand’s Classic Bathrobe is exactly that — classic. Featuring two roomy front pockets, a waist tie and a shawl collar, it expertly combines fashion and function into a product that’s collected over 1,300 glowing reviews. It’s constructed from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, which is the best of the best. Whether you’re in the market to upgrade your self-care Sundays or just need something to throw on after a shower, look no further than this.

Shoppers are completely obsessed, stating that it’s “by far [their] favorite robe ever,” in addition to being “weighty, warm and luxurious.” According to a repeat buyer, it’s “perfect for a spa day at home.” The material has quickly become a fan-favorite thanks to how absorbent it is — especially following a long bath. It’s unisex, so feel free to create a matchy-matchy moment with your partner. Many customers initially purchased the robe as a gift, but after seeing how well-received it was, went back to pick up one for themselves. Can’t blame ’em!

The robe is available in four shades — White, Mineral, Stone and Blush. While Blush captures the millennial pink vibe we still can’t get enough of, the traditional white hue is our top pick. The maintenance couldn’t be more straightforward — simply throw it in the laundry on the cool setting, then tumble dry low. You’ll be left with the coziest robe around that’s “just like staying at the Ritz,” but without the massive bill at the end. Dreams come true after all!

See it: Get the Classic Bathrobe in four colors for just $99 at Parachute!

