Body Breakouts? This $25 Spray Could Virtually Eliminate Backne

Breakouts can be such a bummer! We know pretty much everyone gets them, but we just can’t help hating them whenever they pop up on our own skin. Facial acne is enough to deal with, but what about when you’re breaking out on your body too? Backne, chestne and beyond — no more, please!

Whether you’ve dealt with body blemishes for a long time or they made a later appearance in your life, we don’t want you to feel like there’s nothing you can do. Showers and clean clothes are important, of course, but you probably want that extra-concentrated kick to really do the job!

Get the Paula’s Choice Clear Acne Body Spray for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a maximum-strength acne body spray — and it has tons of five-star reviews to back up its advertised benefits. It contains 2% salicylic acid as its key ingredient, known for being a major acne eliminator. It doesn’t stop there though! It adds on barberry extract and licorice root extract as well, both of which could be majorly helpful in soothing skin sensitivity and irritation. Licorice root extract is so calming, it’s even been found to be “an effective agent for the treatment of atopic dermatitis” (Pub Med)!

Using this spray could help reduce current breakouts all well as prevent new blemishes and blackheads from appearing. It may have other amazing benefits too! It claims to calm redness, visibly reduce pore size, help even out texture and tone, exfoliate dead skin cells and even diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

This spray is super easy to use. You can hold it upside down to target hard-to-reach areas — goodbye, backne! — and it absorbs quickly so it doesn’t feel greasy. It’s made for any skin type too: normal, dry oily or combo. It’s paraben-free, fragrance-free and cruelty-free as well. It even has a 100% recyclable bottle!

We heavily trust Paula’s Choice with acne-focused skincare, and this body spray is no exception. For $25, it’s hard to go wrong!

