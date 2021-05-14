Phoebe Dynevor Wore These Iconic Slip-On Sneakers — Under $50

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When warm weather finally starts to roll around, we’re all about taking it easy. Maybe we start sleeping in a little longer on weekends, or we order food instead of cooking it. We take some time to relax outside and just enjoy the sunshine, and obviously, we always try to get some sort of vacation in.

This same mindset applies for our wardrobe and footwear. After months and months of zippers, buttons, laces and all of the layers, we just want getting dressed to be quick and simple, and we don’t want to feel weighed down or slowed down by anything we’re wearing. Flip flops are great, but when we actually have to walk for an extended period of time or are in a crowded city or mall, sneakers are the way to go — especially slip-ons!

Get the Vans Classic Slip-On Core Classics starting at just $49.95 at Zappos with free shipping!

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor was recently spotted in Manchester wearing a black version of these iconic Vans slip-on sneakers, and she definitely reminded Us to add them to our cart so we’d have a fresh pair ready for this summer. Luckily, we found the same exact pair she wore available at Zappos — plus 10 other variations!

These sneakers have durable canvas uppers (with the exception of one perforated leather pair), plus a padded collar and stretchy goring at the opening. The footbed is padded too to provide comfort and shock absorption, and it sits on top of an EVA insert for added support. You also have a cotton lining inside for extra breathability, which is always super important for spring and summer shoes especially!

You’ll find topstitching on the uppers of these shoes, as well as a Vans logo tag, plus an extra logo at the heel. On the bottom, you’ll find the brand’s rubber outsole in the signature waffle tread. This outsole will help provide grip, whether you’re hitting up the skatepark or maybe running to catch up with your Uber driver!

These shoes have over 4,300 reviews, and shoppers have seriously been wearing them for decades, one mentioning that they got their first pair back in middle school. Others say these are “the shoes [they] have been searching for [their] entire life,” and that they are “a staple that everyone needs in their wardrobe.” Reviewers say they get “lots of compliments” when they wear these slip-ons and that “they go with almost anything” you try them with, from jeans, to dresses, to jumpsuits and beyond. What will your first look be?

