The Boyfriend Jeans You Need for Channeling Phoebe Dynevor’s Style

We still love a good skinny jean from time to time, but we have to say, we have been incredibly invested in the rise of boyfriend jeans. The comfort factor is one (major) thing, but that slightly slouchy look can be seriously cute too — especially when styled correctly.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration on how, exactly, to style this type of jean, we suggest taking a cue from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, who was recently photographed wearing a pair out in London with her mother. And if you need a little inspiration on where you find your own jeans, then just keep shopping with Us. We found a pair of Levi’s just perfect for your future looks!

Get the Levi’s New Boyfriend Jeans starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Dynevor’s outfit was casual excellence. Her light-wash jeans were cuffed over high-top Chelsea boots, while up top she wore a black leather jacket, a denim blue cap and had a black bag slung over her shoulder. We love. Many of us already own a good leather or faux-leather jacket too — and if you need one, Amazon has plenty to choose from!

The lighter versions of these Levi’s jeans are especially great picks for channeling Dynevor, though they come in numerous washes and styles. They have a mid-rise fit and are pre-cropped, and true to boyfriend style, they have a relaxed fit through the hip and the thigh. The denim is super soft and stretchy too!

These jeans aren’t missing any of the classic features you look for in denim either. They have a zip fly with button closure, a traditional five-pocket style and belt loops, in case you’re looking to accessorize. Most pairs also feature a little fading and whiskering for that worn-and-loved kind of look!

What we love about boyfriend jeans is that they can work for all sorts of outfits. They’re skinny enough to work with boxy tees or oversized sweatshirts, but they’re also loose enough to work well with fitted tank tops or bodysuits. Just given a few seconds to think, we’ve already pictured them with a linen button-up top, a smocked, off-the-shoulder blouse, a chunky turtleneck sweater, a simple band tee, a silky cami…the list goes on! Grab a pair of your own and start creating some star-worthy looks of your own!

