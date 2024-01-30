Level Up Your Pickleball Game With This Stylish Sporty Gear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Calling all pickleball players! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, treat the court like a catwalk by showing up in style with aesthetically-pleasing accessories. After all, this is the trendiest sport of the times. Even celebs like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Emma Watson are fans of this cult-favorite hobby!

As a pickleball enthusiast myself, I rounded up 11 items that will help you up your game. Elevate your sporty style with this gorgeous gear below!

Tangerine Pickleball Paddle

Available in two beachy prints, these Tangerine pickleball paddles from Free People will make you feel like you’re on vacation. Designed for power and accuracy, this paddle is your secret weapon — to quote Taylor Swift, “a nightmare dressed like a daydream” (for your opponent, that is).

$86.00

Stay Golden Co. Pickleball Bag With Insulated Cooler

Complete with a padded paddle case, water bottle pockets and mesh sleeves for balls, this sling bag is the ultimate pickleball accessory. Plus, it also includes an insulated cooler insert so you can keep all of your drinks cold!

Was $80 You Save 13% On Sale: $70

Sonix Pickleball Paddle Set of 2

I’m simply smitten with this pickleball paddle set! There are so many patterns to choose from, including this cherry and gingham print (swoon!). Each kit comes with two paddles, four balls and a net carrying bag.

$50.00

Ame & Lulu Hamptons Pickleball Bag

Step up your preppy style with this Hamptons Pickleball Bag from J.Crew! Featuring an exterior paddle pocket and multiple interior pockets, this canvas tote provides practical luxury.

CRBN 1X Pickleball Paddle

My dad is a pickleball legend. He introduced me to the sport, and now I’m hooked! In honor of his birthday yesterday, here is my dinking dad’s pickleball paddle pick for intermediate to advanced players. “I like it because it allows me to put a lot of spin on the ball, which is a very useful skill in pickleball,” my dad said. “It also has a large ‘sweet spot,’ which means you don’t have to hit every shot in the center of the paddle face to hit a good shot. It also is a very powerful paddle, but at the same time it allows a player to dink with a soft touch. It is used by higher skilled players.”

$230.00

Pickleball Graphic Tee

Not so much gear so much as a graphic tee, but I couldn’t resist including this vintage-inspired T-shirt on the list. Any pickler will appreciate this gift!

$40.00

Think RoyIn Sporty Spice Pickle Bag

Going green! This shiny Sporty Spice Pickle Bag doubles as a laptop carrying case or travel tote. The paddle case is removable so you can take this bag from a game to the gym.

$218.00

Vulcan Pickleball Paddle

I just joined a pickleball league, so my dad picked out this paddle for me. He said it’s a “good paddle for the price.” I’ve loved using it so far, and my team has won every game to date. Who knows, maybe it’s beginner’s luck or the magic of the paddle!

$50.00

Pink Pickleball Bag

Pretty in pink! This pickleball bag and paddle case is spacious enough to hold all of your belongings.

Was $70 You Save 20% On Sale: $56

Limited-Edition Recess Pickleball x J.Crew Pickleball Paddle

Created in collaboration with Recess, this limited-edition paddle comes in three exclusive prints. Made with with a durable fiberglass surface, leather handle and high-quality honeycomb core, this premium product is fashionable and functional.

Staud Pickleball Paddle Leather Case

If you really want to take your pickleball look to the next level, invest in this luxe leather paddle case by Staud. It’s a designer dream!

$295.00