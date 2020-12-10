This 2-Piece Knit Set Is Every Lounge Lover’s Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The days of lounging around in oversized sweats and old tees? Over! Okay, not really. Sometimes you just need to blob around at home, swimming in loose fabrics and fleeces — and that’s fine. But not all the time. Sometimes it’s nice to feel kind of cute when you’re hanging out at home. Not even kind of cute — really, really cute!

Co-ord sets have really taken off over the past year, and that goes for loungewear too. We’re not talking sweatsuits or tracksuits here. We’re talking sweater and short sets. Just when we thought sweaters couldn’t get any better, we were pleasantly surprised to find that simply wasn’t the case!

Get the Pink Queen 2-Piece Sweater Short Set for just $37 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This two-piece set on Amazon is definitely the gold standard of adorable loungewear. Up top you have a cable-knit sweater with a cropped hem, and just below a dash of midriff are the matching shorts, flattering as flattering can be. The sweater has a crew neckline, dropped shoulders and ribbing at the hem and sleeve cuffs — while the shorts have a high-rise drawstring waistband and ribbing at their hem as well.

Are you obsessed yet? Just picture yourself rocking this set, some fuzzy socks, your hair up in a messy bun and your skin glowing from your skincare routine. There’s a mug of a hot latte, cocoa or tea in one hand and perhaps a TV remote or a furry animal resting under the other. Your feet are also 100% up on the coffee table, and yet somehow, they’re not dirtying it at all. Hey, we don’t make the rules.

Get the Pink Queen 2-Piece Sweater Short Set for just $37 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This machine-washable set doesn’t have to stay completely indoors though. You can obviously pair the sweater with any sort of bottoms you own, from jeans to skirts or leggings. You could also try wearing the whole thing out with some tights and thigh-high boots. Why not? Add a sherpa/faux-fur coat into the mix and you have a serious lewk!

This exact lounge set is available in multiple colors: navy, black, green, grey, khaki, white and red. You’ll also find a handful of colors of a different variation also on the same Amazon page, in case cable-knit isn’t your favorite. Check them all out and get ready for the cutest, comfiest winter ever!

Get the Pink Queen 2-Piece Sweater Short Set for just $37 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Pink Queen here and shop other loungewear here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!