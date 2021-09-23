You’ll Turn Heads Every Time You Wear This Ruched-Front Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the weather cools down, we pile on the layers. We usually opt for looser fits, thicker materials — comfy, cozy pieces that will keep us warm and happy even when we have to step outside for extended periods of time. We love cuddling up in sweats and fleeces, but we have to say, sometimes we miss showing off our figure a little bit!

We’re not necessarily going to pull out our mini sundresses and bike-short unitards over the fall — we don’t want to freeze! — but what we can do is wear a knit, long-sleeve dress that may be even more flattering, even more eye-catching and even more comfortable!

Get the Pink Queen V-Neck Ruched Sweaterdress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This ribbed midi dress is just what fall 2021 ordered, and we’ll definitely be wearing it into winter too, and into spring — as long as the weather lets us! It has a bodycon silhouette to accentuate your shape, but it’s soft and stretchy so it won’t feel too tight. The skirt has a slit at the side too so your legs won’t feel trapped!

This pull-on dress nails multiple trends we can’t get enough of right now. Its super chic balloon sleeves are everything, including warm, and the V-neckline leading to a ruched drawstring detail at the center of the chest is so stylish. It’s flattering too, creating a contour effect and visually cinching the waist!

Get the Pink Queen V-Neck Ruched Sweaterdress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is currently available in five colors: black, white, khaki, green and red. Each color is amazing for the season, and yes, that includes white. We’d love to see the white version with a sherpa-lined corduroy jacket, for example!

The outfit options don’t end there. You really don’t need to do much to make a statement with this dress other than…put it on. Shoe-wise, you can pair it with strappy stilettos or closed-toe pumps, combat booties, sneakers, flats — seriously anything. It will adapt with ease, becoming fancier or more casual in seconds. We also love the idea of layering on some necklaces or adding a silky scarf when the wind starts to bite. While we’re accessorizing, we can also imagine this dress worn with a simple beanie, a knotted headband or a wide brim fedora. Mix and match all shoes, jackets and accessories for endless style possibilities!

Get the Pink Queen V-Neck Ruched Sweaterdress for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Pink Queen here and check out more dresses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!