This One-Shoulder Romper Can Be Dressed Up in a Snap

A romper during summer? Simply the best. One chic piece you can wear without having to worry about mixing and matching tops and bottoms — it doesn’t get much better than that, especially when it’s comfy and flattering!

Because of their association with summer fun, rompers are often seen has very casual, and sure, plenty of them are. But have you ever owned a romper that dresses things up a bit? Now that is a game-changer. This one from Amazon, for example, is so nice that we would even wear it to a fancy event!

Get the PLUMBERRY One Shoulder Romper Shorts with Pockets for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This romper actually looks like two matching pieces at first because the material of the bodice hangs loosely over the top of the shorts. This is precisely what we love about it. The two-piece look makes it look less casual, and the hanging fabric creates a comfortable, forgiving silhouette that’s actually super sophisticated!

Speaking of sophisticated, just check out that asymmetrical neckline, as created by the one-shoulder construction. On one side you have a sleeveless look, a strap of fabric traveling over the shoulder, while on the other side you have a completely bare shoulder and collarbone. How pretty is that?

We’ve talked a lot about the top, but we don’t want the brilliance of the bottom half to go unnoticed. The shorts are so much more comfortable than tight denim shorts, and — yes, you guessed it — they have pockets!

Let’s go through some ways you can wear this piece. Going to hang out in the park in the middle of summer with friends or a loved one? Pop on a wide brim straw hat, a choker and a pair of gladiator sandals. Don’t forget a tote, or maybe even a picnic basket! Feel free to add on a denim jacket when the weather starts to cool off, swapping the sandals for sneakers or maybe some lace-up booties.

Going to a garden wedding or another more formal get-together? This romper will be your go-to. Layer on a few chain necklaces, grab a pair of stilettos or chunky block heels and try tying your hair back and accessorizing with a sparkly headband, or wearing it down with some pearlescent clips. Top off the outfit with a sheer shrug if the weather calls for it. Of course, this is just one idea. This romper is open to so many more, so let’s see what you’ve got!

