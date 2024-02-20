Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the weather warming up, many of us are refocusing on what we may have let slide during the cold winter: our hot girl era! Everyone wants to be That Girl, and the best part is, it’s not just a single-person position. We can all claim it — at any time!

Entering your hot girl era could mean different things for different people, but one must is that you feel confident and powerful in your clothing. There’s no need to break the bank over a wardrobe revamp though. Even just one phenomenal piece can make a world of difference!

Get the Popilush Ribbed Seamless Bodycon Jumpsuit (originally up to $40) now on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

This ribbed jumpsuit, which is one of Amazon’s bestsellers in the category, is sleeveless with a trendy square neckline and removable bra pads. We specifically have to shout out the core-sculpting fabric though, offering tummy control. It provides that perfect amount of everyday sculpting without you having to struggle to breathe in shapewear undergarments.

And no, Popilush didn’t forget about your backside! This fitted jumpsuit also has a booty-lifting effect for a peach-perfect look. The material is squat-proof as well!

This jumpsuit is made of a super stretchy and durable nylon and spandex blend. It’s sweat-wicking and quick to dry, making it a nice pick for workouts or warm spring and summer days. It’s also basically impossible to wrinkle!

This exact variation is available in black, brown and white, but you’ll find other versions of this jumpsuit available on the same Amazon page, including some with shorts and others with long sleeves. There are 10 total options! Go for your regular size for a more compressive fit, or size up for a more casual fit. Measurements are available in the size chart — check the photos!

We’d love to see this jumpsuit styled with an oversized button-up, adding on a baseball cap, crew socks and sneakers. We could also wear a mesh maxi dress on top, or throw on a puffer vest and Ugg boots. How about a denim jacket and slip-ons? Every idea is as chic as the last, and we can’t wait for you to get started on styling this piece!

Not your style? Shop more from Popilush here and check out more bestselling jumpsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

