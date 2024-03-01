6 Popular Celeb Fragrances Available on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you become a celebrity, you want to maximize your influence and offer a way to connect with your devoted fans — outside of your chosen craft! One way celebs do so is by creating and selling signature fragrances. Think about it — A-listers like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and more have joined in on the fun and offer fragrances that we can totally see them wearing.

Related: 12 Best Pheromone Perfumes on Amazon These different perfumes from Amazon have a pheromone infusion that's designed to help you exert an attractive energy — details

From fruity, musky options to floral and sweet alternatives, there is a celeb fragrance for every scent preference. With that in mind, we rounded up six popular celebrity fragrances available on Amazon right now that we’re sure you’ll love just as much as their creators — read on to see our picks!

Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume Price: $62 Description Billie Eilish is known for her oversized and dramatic fashion flair, and her tastes also extend to her fragrance offering. This perfume uses musk and vanilla for a warm and sensual scent you will keep in your repertoire! See it!

Katy Perry Purr Eau De Parfum Spray Price: $20 Description If you prefer a fruity, floral fragrance, Katy Perry’s signature Purr perfume will be right up your alley! It features notes of peach nectar, forbidden apple, green bamboo, vanilla orchid, creamy sandlewood, white amber, jasmine blossom, pink freesia and Bulgarian rose. See it!

Britney Spears Fantasy Eau De Parfum Price: $15 Description Probably one of the more classic fragrance options on this list comes from Britney Spears. It has a soft, fruity and floral scent that pairs well with most people’s fragrance desires. See it!

Related: The Best Unisex Fragrances in 2023 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! Traditionally, design houses have made separate fragrances for men and women. Some brands continue to do so. But now, the new trend is to create fragrances that can be worn by anyone, and the […]

Shakira Dance Perfume Price: $25 Description Shakira has a reputation for her infectious dance moves and vocals, but her signature dance fragrance could capture your heart even more. Dance has a citrus and floral amalgamation scent that anyone will love! See it!

Ariana Grande Thank U Next Women EDP Spray Price: $65 Description Ariana Grande is one of the most prominent music artists in the game right now, and her Thank U Next perfume plays it cool. With notes of sparkling white pear and wild raspberry and mid notes of heart of creamy coconut, delicate pink rose petals and musk, this option comes layered to perfection! See it!

Reb'L Fleur by Rihanna Eau De Parfum Spray Price: $24 Description Who wouldn’t want to smell like Rihanna? The first fragrance from the superstar, Reb’L Fleur, is fruity and intense — making it a great spring option! See it!

Related: The 11 Best Gucci Perfumes for Women That Smell Absolutely Wonderful Editor’s note: Updated on February 19, 2024. Stop and smell the perfume! Choosing a signature scent is a big decision. Over the years, we’ve bounced from fragrance to fragrance, trying to find an aroma that feels authentically Us. At the same time, we want to make sure that others enjoy our odor! After all, there’s […]