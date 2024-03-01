6 Popular Celeb Fragrances Available on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When you become a celebrity, you want to maximize your influence and offer a way to connect with your devoted fans — outside of your chosen craft! One way celebs do so is by creating and selling signature fragrances. Think about it — A-listers like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and more have joined in on the fun and offer fragrances that we can totally see them wearing.
From fruity, musky options to floral and sweet alternatives, there is a celeb fragrance for every scent preference. With that in mind, we rounded up six popular celebrity fragrances available on Amazon right now that we’re sure you’ll love just as much as their creators — read on to see our picks!
Billie Eilish is known for her oversized and dramatic fashion flair, and her tastes also extend to her fragrance offering. This perfume uses musk and vanilla for a warm and sensual scent you will keep in your repertoire!
If you prefer a fruity, floral fragrance, Katy Perry’s signature Purr perfume will be right up your alley! It features notes of peach nectar, forbidden apple, green bamboo, vanilla orchid, creamy sandlewood, white amber, jasmine blossom, pink freesia and Bulgarian rose.
Shakira has a reputation for her infectious dance moves and vocals, but her signature dance fragrance could capture your heart even more. Dance has a citrus and floral amalgamation scent that anyone will love!
Ariana Grande is one of the most prominent music artists in the game right now, and her Thank U Next perfume plays it cool. With notes of sparkling white pear and wild raspberry and mid notes of heart of creamy coconut, delicate pink rose petals and musk, this option comes layered to perfection!
