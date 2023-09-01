Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
After a summer filled with tons of fun in the sun, your skin likely needs some TLC. Everything from flying to going for a dip in the ocean (or even a pool) strips your skin of the moisture it thrives on. Laying out to catch a few rays speeds up aging and can lead to redness and blisters from sunburn. If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably had the time of your life this summer and may need help getting your skin back in tip-top shape just in time for fall.
Incorporating new products into your daily routine is an easy way to revive your complexion. And luckily, we found the best post-summer skincare products on Amazon. There’s no doubt about it — your skin will thank you later!
Best for Brightening Skin: Vichy LiftActiv Anti Aging Serum
Best for Moisturizing: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Best for Upgrading Your Routine: Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
Best for Lip Repair: Mario Badescu Moisturizing Original Lip Balm
Best for Year-Round Skin Protection: COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50
