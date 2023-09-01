Cancel OK
5 Post-Summer Products to Save Your Skin

After a summer filled with tons of fun in the sun, your skin likely needs some TLC. Everything from flying to going for a dip in the ocean (or even a pool) strips your skin of the moisture it thrives on. Laying out to catch a few rays speeds up aging and can lead to redness and blisters from sunburn. If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably had the time of your life this summer and may need help getting your skin back in tip-top shape just in time for fall.

Incorporating new products into your daily routine is an easy way to revive your complexion. And luckily, we found the best post-summer skincare products on Amazon. There’s no doubt about it — your skin will thank you later!

Best for Brightening Skin: Vichy LiftActiv Anti Aging Serum

Vichy LiftActiv Anti Aging Serum and Brightening Skin Corrector for Face with 15% Pure Vitamin C
Vichy
Enriched with vitamin C, this brightening serum evens skin tone and texture. For best results, place four to five drops onto cleansed skin before applying SPF — which should be a year-round activity!
$27.99
See it!

Best for Moisturizing: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer - Shea Moisture Cream for Daily Skincare - Face Moisturizers for All Skin Types
Embryolisse
Apply this nourishing and softening cream day and night to soothe and hydrate your skin. This multipurpose moisturizer can be used as a cream and makeup primer. It can also be used to calm skin after shaving and sun exposure!
$16.00
See it!

 

Best for Upgrading Your Routine: Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser - Hydration Exfoliating & Moisturizing Salicylic, Lactic and Glycolic Acid Face Wash - Creamy Skin Smoothing Treatment Backed by Science, 6.75 Oz
Murad
This daily cleansing and exfoliating hybrid gently washes away impurities and removes gunk from your pores. One longtime shopper dished about their experience, writing, ‘I’ve tried several high-end face washes, and this one is my absolute favorite. The only one that doesn’t dry my face exfoliates, and my face no longer breaks out. This is my third bottle, and I’m a forever customer!’
$36.80
See it!

Best for Lip Repair: Mario Badescu Moisturizing Original Lip Balm

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Original Lip Balm for Dry Cracked Lips, Infused with Coconut Oil and Shea Butter, Ultra-Nourishing Lip Care Moisturizer for Soft, Smooth and Supple Lips, 0.35 Oz
Mario Badescu
It’s so easy to forget about your lips, but they need TLC too. This top-rated balm softens and smooths dry lips. One longtime shopper explained why they keep coming back: ‘Silky smooth, perfect consistency, not at all watery or sticky. Light natural coconut smell. My favorite for over 17 years. I also use it on my cuticles every night!’
$5.60
See it!

Best for Year-Round Skin Protection: COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50

COOLA Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50 Sunblock Lotion, Dermatologist Tested Skin Care for Daily Protection, Vegan and Gluten Free, Fragrance Free, 1.7 Fl Oz.
Coola
If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times: wear your sunscreen. This broad-spectrum SPF protects against UVA and UVB rays while nourishing skin. It’s a year-round winner!
$32.00
See it!

