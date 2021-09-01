Get the Best of Both Vintage and Modern in This Tiered Boho Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When someone asks what our style is, we have trouble fitting it into just one box. And that’s okay, because we don’t want it to fit into just one box! Sometimes we like wearing vintage clothing we bought secondhand with lace and puff details and other times we love a flowy, printed boho-chic piece. Depending on our mood, the occasion and what catches our eye, our fashion aesthetic can totally change by the day.

That’s why some of our absolute favorite pieces out there are ones that combine multiple styles. This highly-rated dress from Amazon, for example, gives us both vintage- and French-inspired details along with a modern boho look. It has a comfy fit too, which is almost of utmost importance to Us!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Boho Midi Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This midi dress is super lightweight and flowy, making it totally nap-worthy — but it’s so pretty you’ll definitely want to wear it out all day long. It has a round neckline and short puff sleeves with elasticized ruffle cuffs for a vintage feel, and then it adds in tiers to the skirt portion fit today’s modern trends. The hem itself is lightly ruffled too!

Another pretty detail you’ll find in back is a keyhole button closure up at the neckline. There’s also the fact that this dress is covered in a dainty print. Which one? That’s your choice. You can grab it in a leopard print in either apricot or black, or you can go for a cheetah print in coffee brown. You can also go for simple dots in black or red, or a super tiny floral in green. Not a print fan? Go for the solid wine red!

We love this dress because it does all of the heavy lifting when it comes to styling yourself in the morning. All you really need to do is slip it on with a pair of sneakers, sandals or flats and you’re already set with a stylish look. You don’t have to stop there if you don’t want to though!

Layer on the jewelry, add a neckerchief or accent your look with a knotted headband. Add tights or thigh-high socks when the weather cools down too and a low-profile pair of booties. You could totally dress it down a bit with a beanie and a jacket too!

