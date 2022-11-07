We Can Tell We’re Going to Want to Wear This Hoodie Jumpsuit 24/7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweatpants are a staple in our lives when we want to chill out at home, especially in the fall and winter months. It’s getting cooler out and we’re ready to feel cozy, but we can always find ways to elevate our loungewear.

This hoodie jumpsuit from PRETTYGARDEN is exactly what we mean when we say elevated loungewear! It gives you a comfy ensemble all in one garment, and we think it’s cute enough to wear outside too!

What’s not to love about a comfy outfit like this one? The smaller details are what make this jumpsuit as great as it is. We love the zip-up style that makes it super easy to throw on and show a little extra skin too. If you want to wear it without a top underneath, that’s totally doable, but you can also lower the zipper and wear it with a crop top underneath.

We also love that this jumpsuit has an elastic waistband that cinches you in and gives you a more shapely silhouette! Without that elastic, this ensemble would look more like a set of PJs instead of a put-together outfit, which brings Us to how we would style it if we were to wear it out and about.

You can keep things casual with a pair of sneakers or try teaming this jumpsuit with a pair of ankle booties. If it’s warm enough outside you can wear it alone, or if it’s chillier, you can throw on a leather moto jacket or jean jacket to provide an extra layer. Shoppers have actually said they intend on living in this outfit, and we feel the exact same way. The jumpsuit comes in a bunch of great colors — after you make your selection, get ready to live your best comfy life with this jumpsuit in tow!

